Déjà vu! 3 Takeaways After White Sox Walk Off the Yankees AGAIN

The Chicago White Sox won in extras against the New York Yankees, 2-1, in walk-off fashion once again. After Edgar Quero put on the cape last night, Tristan Peters played hero with a walk, splitting the series with the Yankees.

Sean Burke With an Elite Start

Going into this game, Sean Burke had a 1.61 ERA in his last seven games. He had been absolutely dealing like an ace and continued that into Thursday's start.

It wasn't pretty at the very beginning, with a catcher's interference and a walk in the first two batters, while struggling heavily with command. However, a well-timed Edgar Quero mound visit would turn the light on.

In six shutout innings, Burke would give up just three hits and two walks, and strike out 10 batters – all of which came in the first four innings. Sean Newcomb would come in relief and make some great fielding plays with two shutout innings. Then, Bryan Hudson would come in with a shutout inning of his own.

Offense Dormant Until Extras

Through nine innings, the White Sox had not scored a run and had recorded only three hits. Randal Grichuk would have two of them. Yankees starter Ryan Weathers was in control with seven shutout innings, giving up just three hits and three walks.

The White Sox had some chances to do some damage with runners in scoring position, but were 0-for-3 in those situations. Colson Montgomery looked especially lost in Thursday's game – going 0-for-5, grounding out, popping up, grounding into a double play, and striking out twice. Montgomery has not had an extra-base hit since July 19 and has been struggling immensely at the plate.

However, the White Sox did not give up after a horrible first nine innings. After the Yankees scored in the top of the 10th, Andrew Benintendi drove in the tying run, and Tristan Peters drove in the winning run in the 11th.

Next Up

After the series split with the Yankees, the White Sox will travel to face the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays. Erick Fedde will be on the mound against Nick Martinez.

Fedde, in his last seven games, has a 3.73 ERA but has struggled to pitch deep into games. He has only pitched more than five innings once since the beginning of May.

Martinez has a 2.45 ERA on the season and has been fairly consistent the whole way through. In his last start against the Cleveland Guardians, Martinez went six shutout innings, striking out five batters. He hasn't struck out a ton of batters (67 in 117.1 innings), but he has limited damage to date. The White Sox have a tough series upcoming with two of Tampa's best pitchers on the mound.