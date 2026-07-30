Takeaways After Edgar Quero Saves the Day in White Sox Comeback Win

The Chicago White Sox won in what was a thrilling comeback walk-off victory and will now look to split the series with New York on Thursday.

Let's go over what led to the exciting win!

First Inning Almost Downs White Sox

Davis Martin had major trouble against the Yankees in his previous outing at Yankee Stadium. His first inning didn't ease any concerns. Martin would give up three hits, including a three-run home run to Spencer Jones and a walk during that inning, to make it 4-0.

However, Martin would do very well the rest of the way. In six innings, Martin allowed only three more baserunners and looked very solid with his lack of hard contact.

The White Sox would have a horrible bottom of the frame, going down in order in 10 pitches by Yankees starter Cam Schlittler. The American League Cy Young favorite looked absolutely dominant against the White Sox. In 6.1 innings, Schlittler gave up just two hits, a walk, a hit by pitch, and a run with eight strikeouts.

Offense Struggles At First, Then Finds Life

This had become a common theme for the White Sox in recent games. The offense was looking pretty stagnant, with a few of their stars from the first half stuck in major slumps.

At first, Chicago's best chance to score runs was in the seventh inning. A leadoff walk by Munetaka Murakami and a Miguel Vargas hit by a pitch gave the White Sox an excellent opportunity to tack on some runs. However, Colson Montgomery would pop out, Benintendi would drive in a run, Braden Montgomery would pop out, and Tristan Peters would strike out. It looked hopeless for the White Sox.

But then a miracle happened! The White Sox would find their backs against the wall again in the bottom of the 11th, after the Yankees took the lead on a sac fly. However, Murakami would advance to third on a groundout by Miguel Vargas.

BRAND NEW BALLGAME pic.twitter.com/IMPr9uCxvE — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 30, 2026

The White Sox would find their backs against the wall again in the bottom of the 11th, after the Yankees took the lead on a sac fly. However, Murakami would advance to third on a groundout by Miguel Vargas.

A couple of batters later, Yankees catcher Ali Sanchez took a big risk and tried to catch Murakami sleeping at third. The ball bounced right past the Yankees' third baseman and brought in the game-tying run. All New York needed was one more out, and they allowed the Sox another chance.

Finally, in the 12th inning, Edgar Quero would give the White Sox the win with a perfect bloop single. It marked Quero's second walk-off hit of the season, despite his overall struggles at the plate. It was also the White Sox' eighth walk-off win of the year.

EDGAR QUERO WALKS IT OFF! pic.twitter.com/fNnOqKaNOa — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 30, 2026

Next Up

The White Sox will attempt to split the series with Sean Burke against Ryan Weathers. Burke has been among the best starters in baseball over his last seven appearances with a 1.61 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 44.2 innings.

Weathers, on the other hand, has been incredibly middling, with a 4.25 ERA on the season. He's striking out a lot of batters (122), but is giving up a lot of home runs (17). This might be the White Sox's chance for the offense to shine the whole way through against the Yankees.