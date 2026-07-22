After a tough shutout loss to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, the Chicago White Sox will look to bounce back and win their third straight series.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (53-47) vs. Texas Rangers (51-50)

Where: Globe Life Field

When: 7:05 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Colson Montgomery, SS

5. Braden Montgomery, RF

6. Chase Meidroth, 2B

7. Andrew Benintendi, DH

8. Edgar Quero, C

9. Tristan Peters, CF

Will Venable will go with a lefty-heavy lineup against a bullpen day for the Rangers. Sam Antonacci, Munetaka Murakami, Miguel Vargas, and Colson Montgomery will be at the top of the lineup, per usual. Colson will be back in the lineup after he was scratched Tuesday with a shin contusion.

However, the White Sox are continuing to show faith in one of their top rookies, Braden Montgomery, by batting him fifth in the order. He is slashing .269/.321/.538 in his last seven games. Braden is hitting the ball hard, and things could be turning around for him.

Chase Meidroth will also be moving up to sixth in the order after a .320/.370/.400 slash line in his last seven games.

Edgar Quero will be catching on Wednesday after being brought back up amid Kyle Teel's injury. This will be his first game in the bigs since June 21. Lastly, what may be surprising to White Sox fans is seeing All-Star Tristan Peters batting ninth in the order. However, he is in a mini-slump, with a .136/.200/.182 slash line in his last seven games.

Texas Rangers Lineup

1. Wyatt Langford, DH

2. Justin Foscue, 2B

3. Jake Burger, 1B

4. Brandon Nimmo, RF

5. Ezequiel Duran, 3B

6. Cam Cauley, CF

7. Elias Díaz, C

8. Alejandro Osuna, LF

9. Nicky Lopez, SS

The Rangers will be going with essentially the same lineup as Tuesday. However, after leaving the game with an injury, Ezequiel Duran will play third base for Josh Jung. Nicky Lopez will be replacing Duran at shortstop.

Jake Burger, after having a terrific first two games against his former team, will be hitting third for Jung.

On The Mound...

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Anthony Kay | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Anthony Kay, LHP

It's been an up-and-down season for Anthony Kay, who has thrown just 93.1 innings in 20 games. In his last start, he went just four innings and gave up two runs.

In his last seven outings, he has a 3.94 ERA but has not averaged even five innings per start. He will need to go deeper into games to help the White Sox down the stretch.

Texas Rangers - Tyler Alexander, LHP

This will be a bullpen day for Texas, which is strange so quickly after the All-Star Break. Tyler Alexander will open for the Rangers. In 31 games with the White Sox last year, Alexander had a 4.26 ERA.

This year for Texas, Alexander has a 2.79 ERA in 44 games, including a 1.93 ERA in his last 15 games. The White Sox will need to be sharp against this bullpen to win the series.