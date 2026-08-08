White Sox Reportedly Sign Joey Wiemer After Moving On From Several Outfielders

The Chicago White Sox have added some more outfield depth.

According to Brooke Fletcher of Chicago Sports Network, the franchise has signed Joey Wiemer to a minor league contract. He will join the Charlotte Knights in Triple-A, coming over from the Washington Nationals.

Joey Wiemer Joins White Sox

May 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Washington Nationals outfielder Joey Wiemer (21) hits an RBI double against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joey Wiemer has appeared in 32 big league games this season, where he slashed .286/.398/.514 with a .912 OPS. Crazy enough, he also tied the MLB record for most consecutive plate appearances reaching base to start a season with ten. As good as that sounds, however, this production obviously came over a small sample size. He's spent the majority of 2026 in the minors, where things have looked a whole lot worse.

With the Rochester Red Wings, Wiemer has hit just .196 with a .534 OPS in 42 outings. He only had 16 RBIs on the year and struck out 51 times. It only continued what was an equally tough 2025 while with the Marlins' minor league system.

Nevertheless, Wiemer has provided some spurts at the big league level and has compiled some meaningful experience with different ball clubs. He was first an everyday guy with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023 before ending up with the Reds in 2024. Miami proceeded to add him to the mix in 2025 before the Nationals took a chance on him.

The White Sox have found themselves in a situation where they could actually use some more insurance in the outfield. It's a tad surprising consider the logjam they had to begin the year. However, they have recently seen the departure of both Everson Pereira and Austin Hays. The production from Tristan Peters has also been up and down in recent weeks, while the same goes for rookie Braden Montgomery.

Junior Perez is technically still an option on the 40-man roster, but his limited experience may not be preferred this late in a competitive year. To be sure, it doesn't necessarily feel likely that the White Sox make a roster change in the outfield in the near future, but it's all about having options in the event that they have to.

For what it's worth, Wiemer will also offer the White Sox some impressive defensive tools, as well as plus speed. The real question, though, will be whether he can bring down his strikeout numbers and begin to flash the raw power that once made him a solid prospect. He has 19 homers in his 212 MLB games, and 13 of those came with the Brewers during his rookie campaign.