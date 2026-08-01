White Sox Trade Rumors: 2 New Vet Pitchers Named as Targets, Who Fits Better?

The closer the MLB trade deadline gets, the more it sounds like the Chicago White Sox mean business.

Of course, only time will tell how aggressive GM Chris Getz decides to be. Discussing deals and pulling them off are two completely different things. However, with the White Sox shocking the baseball world as the AL Central's No. 1 team, all signs do point toward them being one of the league's more aggressive buyers for the first time in a long time.

Starting pitching has been near the top of their to-do list. Reid Detmers of the Angels is one name who has been closely connected to the franchise, but the list has grown fast in recent days. In fact, Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports just gave fans a couple more arms to keep an eye on, and White Sox fans are very familiar with both.

"The Sox are casting a wide net in their search for playoff-caliber rotation reinforcements, with the hope of getting back to the postseason for the first time since 2021," Dorsey wrote.

"The White Sox have been scouring the market in recent days, and sources tell Yahoo Sports that Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Shane Bieber and Orioles left-hander Trevor Rogers are two names on Chicago's radar."

Bieber and Rogers may not be sitting at the top of every team's trade-target list, but that might be why the Sox should take a closer look at both. The upside is clearly there with each player, and there is reason to believe that White Sox could bring either in at a relatively low price. The two AL arms will hit unrestricted free agency this winter.

Who is the Better Target for the White Sox?

Jul 24, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Trevor Rogers (28) delivers during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To be frank, if the White Sox truly want to make waves at this deadline, there are several other starting pitchers they should prioritize over these two. If they are feeling pretty good about where their rotation stands and how the bullpen is shaping up, however, this might be the right route to go. After all, they could be on the brink of calling up several pitching prospects who could also help come playoff time.

Shane Bieber is the bigger name. White Sox fans know him well from his elite days with the Cleveland Guardians, where he took home a Cy Young award. A Tommy John Surgery in 2024 has made life hard on Bieber, though. He managed to start only seven games in 2024 and just officially met that same mark on July 28. In that same start, Bieber lasted just 0.2 innings after giving up 4 earned runs. It bumped his ERA to 5.64 this season, a clip that obviously makes betting on him this deadline a pretty big risk.

The resume speaks for itself, and the hope for the South Siders would be that they can help him return to form by postseason time. Again, it would be a risk, but perhaps one worth taking if the price tag is low enough.

In terms of proven output this year, Rogers is the far safer bet. The southpaw has a 4.27 ERA in his 20 starts this year. While he may not be the same ace he was in 2025, Rogers has great command of his mid-90s four-seamer and pairs that with an impressive change-up. He is very good at limiting his walks and forcing batters into tough spots. To be sure, Rogers isn't going to stack up strikeouts, but he does a pretty good job keeping the ball in play.

The production has been up and down at times throughout his career, but Rogers has still always performed like a solid mid-rotation piece. This might also be the perfect time to make a move for the 28-year-old, as he's 6-2 over his last eight outings with a 1.99 ERA. In those performances, Rogers failed to go more than 6.0 innings only once.

Will Rogers cost more for the White Sox to acquire? Yes, especially since the Orioles could look to extend the reliable starter. But the franchise has been one of the most talked-about sellers this year, and the Sox probably could make a better offer than most teams.

Nevertheless, the biggest takeaway here is that the White Sox are doing their homework. They are clearly looking at a wide range of options and are prepared to throw their hat in the ring. With that said, for a franchise that is still very much building for the future, targeting a less-expensive rental or cost-controlled arm would likely be the best way to go. Perhaps Bieber or Rogers can check the first box.