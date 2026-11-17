The Chicago White Sox always knew they needed to upgrade their starting pitching rotation to contend in 2027. And after a complete rotation meltdown in the playoffs, this became all the more apparent.

On Tuesday morning, they finally added their first new starter of the offseason. According to Robert Murray of FanSided, the White Sox have signed Dustin May to a three-year, $52.5 million contract after weeks of rumored interest.

Grading the White Sox' Signing of Dustin May

Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As long as this isn't the last signing of a starting pitcher for the White Sox this winter, it should go down as a pretty solid deal. May profiles as a mid-rotation starter. While he certainly shores up a rotation that heavily relied on Sean Burke for much of the season, he has dealt with injuries and inconsistency throughout his career.

The Los Angeles Dodgers drafted May in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of high school. He made his debut during the 2019 season after becoming a top prospect in the Dodgers' system. He would become a pivotal rookie during the 2020 season, pitching in 12 games (10 starts) with a 2.57 ERA. He helped the Dodgers win the World Series that year, pitching in seven playoff games.

From 2021 to the start of 2025, May pitched in only 20 games due to Tommy John surgery and an esophageal tear. At the trade deadline in 2025, the Dodgers traded him to the Boston Red Sox for prospects Zach Ehrhard and James Tibbs III. The 2025 season was the first season he pitched more than 100 innings in his career, but he recorded just a 4.96 ERA.

In 2026, he signed with the St. Louis Cardinals, recording a 4.38 ERA in 21 starts. He was traded to the eventual World Series Champion Milwaukee Brewers, where he regressed to a 5.65 ERA in 10 starts and a 5.73 ERA in five playoff games.

Giving a three-year deal to a pitcher whose career high in innings is 145.2 (reached last year) is one thing. Giving a significant amount of cash to him is another concerning thing. This is not only a mid-tier signing, but potentially an overpay as well. Nevertheless, May's market did seem vast, which likely forced the White Sox to hand over a little more cash than some were expecting.

As for what Dustin May will bring to the mound, he is a versatile arm who relied mainly on a four-pitch mix in 2026: Four-seamer, cutter, sinker, and sweeper. May will add some velocity and spin to the starting rotation with a mid-to-high 90s fastball and sinker. It's also worth noting that he is only 29 years old, giving the White Sox some faith that there is still room for him to grow.

With all that said, the White Sox should still add a frontline starter who has a significant number of innings under their belt, such as Freddy Peralta or Michael King. Otherwise, they could end up with the same result as last year: A bunch of starters who have reached their innings limit and are exhausted.

Instant Grade: C+