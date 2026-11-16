White Sox in the Mix for Another Right-Handed Star Japanese Pitcher

There has been talk lately about the White Sox being one of several teams interested in signing Japanese right-handed pitcher Kaima Taira. He is coming off one of the best seasons of his career overseas, making him a potentially fantastic addition for a Sox rotation that desperately needs to add length.

But what if Taira isn't the only Japanese right-handed pitcher the Sox end up with? What if they have another trick up their sleeve?

According to reporter Francys Romero, the Sox remain interested in Taira, but they have also expressed interest in Hiromi Itoh. As with Taira, the Sox scouted Itoh in August and are one of multiple teams in pursuit of him.

White Sox Eyeing a New Japanese Arm?

Hiromi Itoh is on the verge of his age-29 season after a very memorable 2026. He won 14 games in each of the previous two seasons, which was enough to give him his second straight opportunity to pitch for Japan in the World Baseball Classic. After that experience, he went 10-10 with a 3.18 ERA, 159 strikeouts, and a 1.26 WHIP. He pitched 172.2 innings over 26 games.

Itoh has pitched all six of his professional seasons with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters. During that time, he has accumulated a 65-51 record while posting a 2.91 ERA, 914 strikeouts, and a 1.17 WHIP. That's enough to attract a bunch of teams that feel he can help them right away and maybe even kick themselves for not inquiring about him sooner.

As nice as it is to imagine every Japanese free agent gravitating toward the Sox, it's unlikely that they will attract everyone, let alone both Taira and Itoh. Besides the fact that there are other teams one of them will find more attractive, it would be just as surprising to see them dish out this much money for pitching, as they have never been known for that. To Chris Getz' credit, though, they are saying the right things about spending behind the scenes.

Depending on how the market plays out, the Sox will need to identify which of the two they would prefer to add to a new-look rotation that includes an elevated Grant Taylor. It would be a disappointment not to get either pitcher, but they need to at least try so that Will Venable isn't stuck using openers regularly again. The AL Manager of the Year deserves better than that.