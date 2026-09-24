Luis Castillo Trade Hits New Low for White Sox with IL News Ahead of Playoffs

The Chicago White Sox have waved the white flag with Luis Castillo.

At the trade deadline, everyone and their mother knew that the White Sox needed to bolster their starting pitching rotation. All things considered, they were lucky to be atop the AL Central with the group they had. Instead of going after one of the top names on the market, however, the young team took a more unconventional route. They targeted the Mariners' struggling former All-Star.

The hope was that they could help Castillo return to form. If so, they would have a front-of-rotation starter for a playoff push. It was a pretty big risk considering Castillo's early-season results, as well as the fact that they were taking on a lofty contract that pays him $20+ million in 2027.

It's now safe to say the risk didn't pay off.

First of all, the White Sox already moved Castillo to the bullpen after failing to produce in his first several starts. The decision all but admitted defeat on the big trade deadline move. Castillo would go on to come out of the bullpen three times, where he continued to look like a shell of his former self and gave up seven runs. His ERA with the White Sox sits at a ghastly 8.42 in 31.0 innings.

It was hard to imagine the trade looking much worse, but the White Sox arguably found a way on Thursday afternoon. Ahead of their series finale with the Kansas City Royals, the White Sox announced that Castillo would be heading to the 15-day IL. Tyler Davis was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to fill his spot.

Castillo is said to be experiencing right shoulder impingement.

Luis Castillo Hits IL Right Before Postseason

Sep 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) pitches against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The timing of this news can't be overstated. While it's likely that Luis Castillo is dealing with an issue, one has to wonder about the severity. Fans like to turn toward the "phantom IL" saying at moments like these, suggesting that the White Sox are simply looking for a way to replace Castillo in the bullpen for now.

At the same time, if a pitcher is dealing with any problems this late in the season, you don't necessarily want them attempting to play through it. This is an extremely high-stakes time. Castillo, in particular, hasn't earned the benefit of the doubt. He doesn't deserve a chance to push through even the slightest issue.

There is now a very real scenario in which Castillo doesn't pitch this season. Even if the White Sox were to go on a run in October, one has to wonder if they would feel confident bringing the veteran back into the mix. He may have some valuable experience, but the proof is in the pudding.

Regardless, talk about an incredibly tough pill to swallow for GM Chris Getz. Castillo was supposed to provide one of the biggest boosts come playoff time. Instead, the White Sox remain searching for answers with only a few days to go before the playoffs begin.