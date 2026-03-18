The White Sox Made a 2.0 Version of Their Viral Campfire Milkshake

In recent years, the concessions stole the show at Guaranteed Rate Field.

While the Chicago White Sox struggled to field a competitive team, they still managed to have one of baseball's biggest crazies. The "Campfire Milkshake" became a viral sensation during the 2024 campaign. The team may have been on its way to the MLB's worst season ever, but fans continued to celebrate the organization's cold and creamy beverage.

In fact, according to an article by Eater in September of 2024, the shake became so famous that the White Sox sold out of the item in just 40 minutes during their home finale. The hype largely continued during the 2025 campaign, where the White Sox even unveiled a new Birthday Cake Shake. While it may not have garnered as much attention, there is no question that these items have become a popular part of the gameday experience on the South Side.

With that being the case, it should come as no surprise that the White Sox unveiled their newest addition to the lineup on Wednesday. Welcoming media members to try their new ballpark eats, fans got their first online glimpse of what the team is calling the "Campfire Shake 2.0."

What's different about their latest concoction? If it ain't broke, don't fix it! The shake appears to be largely the same dessert, but it now seemingly comes in a larger pitcher and looks made for sharing.

The @whitesox have upgraded their Campfire Milkshake for the 2026 season. 😋 pic.twitter.com/yp4WAJo5kq — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) March 18, 2026

a little taste of what you’ll find at Rate Field this season 😋 pic.twitter.com/nEsVXl38gN — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 18, 2026

Question: Do you have to share it?

As of now, it's unclear how much the new campfire shake will run fans, but the previous edition could be had for $15. There is also a chance this one proves even harder for folks to get their hands on. With expectations rising on the South Side, the expectation is that even more fans should be in the ballpark this season. If the Sox have already had problems selling out before, who knows how fast they will go in the coming months!

Fox 32 Chicago shared some more updates on the Sox' newest menu items. The team has combined a few city staples for some unique dishes, as well as added a couple of Japanese favorites to help welcome overseas star Munetaka Murakami.

Again, there is no denying that the baseball at The Rate has left a lot to be desired in recent years. But their food and drink options have long stood out among the rest, and this season looks like it will be no exception.