Austin Hays Finally Returns for White Sox as Another Outfielder Hits the IL

The Chicago White Sox will welcome back one of their top outfielders on Monday.

Ahead of their series against the Los Angeles Angels, the organization has moved Austin Hays back to the active roster from the 10-day IL. Hays was most recently with the Charlotte Knights in Triple-A as he worked his way back from a hamstring strain suffered earlier this month.

Unfortunately for Chicago, a spot for Hays opened up rather easily over the last 24 hours. Tanner Murray, who was already one of the favorites to be moved upon Hays' return, suffered a shoulder dislocation on Sunday afternoon. Murray made an incredible diving catch in left field during the top of the 10th inning.

The good news for the 26-year-old is that the team has only placed him on the 10-day IL for now. The bad news is that finding his way back onto the major league roster could prove difficult in the coming weeks.

Tanner Murray with the HUSTLE but unfortunately leaves the game after this diving catch pic.twitter.com/09ViLT2MM6 — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) April 26, 2026

Austin Hays Returns to White Sox at Ideal Time

Apr 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Austin Hays (21) runs after hitting a two-run single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Chicago White Sox narrowly had their third-straight series victory on Sunday. Facing off against the Nationals in the last of a three-game set, the Sox headed to extras knotted up at zero. Sean Burke put together another strong performance, holding Washington to just three hits over 7.1 innings pitched with four strikeouts and zero walks.

Nevertheless, as extras got underway, the Sox watched the Nationals put up a quick two runs in the top of the 10th. While Chicago would manage one of their own with their backs against the wall, Washington still walked out of Guaranteed Rate Field with the 2-1 victory. Overall, it proved to be another example of a young team struggling to close things out late. And that's why having another veteran voice back in the everyday lineup shouldn't hurt.

To be sure, the Sox have shown some meaningful signs of growth in recent weeks. As if their 4-2 road trip out west wasn't impressive enough, they returned home for a very impressive series-opening win. It was a back-and-forth fight between the two offenses, only for the Sox to get the last laugh with some mature small-ball play. Consistency is key, however, and back-to-back losses in extra innings serve as a reminder of that.

Hays started the season as one of the Sox' better performers at the plate. He recorded seven hits and six RBIs over his first nine contests. This group's defense has also been an issue at times, but Hays has proven to be a completely respectable corner outfielder over his nine years in the league.

Is Hays the kind of player that is going to turn every one of these close losses into a win? No, but few players in this clubhouse provide his level of experience. The Sox made an effort to bring him into the mix for a reason this winter. Among a group of youngsters still trying to figure out where they fit in the pros, Hays is someone who knows exactly who he is and where he can help. This veteran leadership will come in handy as the Sox continue to show teams around the league that they are able to hang around.