White Sox Call-Up Tanner Murray, Who Makes Incredible Play to Help Pull Off Sweep

Ahead of the Chicago White Sox series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays, they made a big roster move.

Everson Pereira was placed on the 10-day IL, opening up room for the organization to call up Tanner Murray for his first-ever taste of the bigs. The Pereira news came only a couple of days after he was forced to leave the team's April 1st matchup with ankle soreness. He is now listed as having an ankle sprain.

The decision to move Murray up to the bigs came as a slight surprise. Sam Antonacci has followed up a strong spring with an equally strong Triple-A start. Heck, the infielder had even begun to appear in the outfield for the Charlotte Knights, flashing a level of versatility that only strengthens his case for a major league call-up.

Nevertheless, Murray was also in the running for one of the team's final roster spots in Arizona. He had a pair of home runs in spring training to go along with seven RBIs and three walks. Likewise, Murray's defense has long been one of his best attributes. He is a utility man who has suited up all over the infield. In fact, Murray has already played at each infield spot during his first six games with Charlotte.

With that in mind, it's no wonder that Murray's first big play for the White Sox came on the diamond and not at the plate. The Sox were up 1-0 on the Blue Jays in the top of the third inning on Sunday. Toronto had the bases loaded with two outs and Addison Barger at the plate. The third baseman proceeded to send a hard-hit grounder to the right of second base. Not only did Murray track it down, but he proceeded to spin into the outfield while completing a remarkably accurate throw to Munetaka Murakami at first for the out.

It was a remarkable defensive play, especially considering the stakes. The White Sox faithful went absolutely nuts, and the same went for starting pitcher Davis Martin.

TANNER MURRAY OH MY GOODNESS 👀 pic.twitter.com/d7FhYVoO1U — Sox On 35th (@SoxOn35th) April 5, 2026

While Murray would fail to record a hit in his first major league game and eventually exit for star Colson Montgomery in the fifth inning, he left his mark. The Sox do not go on to win the game 3-0 and complete their first series sweep and shutout of the season without his defensive chops. Especially when we consider that some shaky defense has already cost the Sox one game this season, this was the kind of performance fans wanted to see.