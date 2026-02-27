What to Know as White Sox Prepare for First Split Action of Spring Training

The Chicago White Sox will be busy this afternoon! As many familiar faces take the field at Camelback Ranch for a matchup with the Rangers, a handful of prospects will make up a fun lineup against the Brewers on the road.

Can they end the day with two more wins?

Game 1 Info

Who: Texas Rangers (4-4) at White Sox (4-3)

Where: Camelback Ranch

When: 2:05 PM CT

Watch: WhiteSox.com

Listen: ESPN 1000

1. Miguel Vargas, 3B

2. Kyle Teel, C

3. Colson Montgomery, SS

4. Austin Hays, RF

5. Andrew Benintendi, LF

6. LaMonte Wade Jr., 1B

7. Sam Antonacci, 2B

8. Brooks Baldwin, CF

9. Dustin Harris, DH

Throw in Muntaka Murakami at first and put Edgar Quero at DH, and who's to say this isn't a lineup we see at The Rate in a few short months?

Sam Antonacci has impressed this spring , giving the Sox a reason to put his name on a short list of possible mid-season call-ups. Brooks Baldwin has also started to lock in on the outfield opening. While Luisangel Acuña was expected to be in the mix, Baldwin has impressed with his hard-hitting at the plate so far.

Nevertheless, if there is anyone to keep an eye on in Game 1 this afternoon, it might as well be Colson Montgomery. Seeing limited action so far, the emerging star reminded everyone of what he can do with a huge blast in his last outing . The Sox would love to see him settle into a groove over the next couple of weeks, especially as several other roster members head out for WBC play.

Rangers Lineup

1. Evan Carter, CF

2. Jake Burger, 1B

3. Corey Seager, SS

4. Josh Smith, 2B

5. Michael Helman, LF

6. Alejandro Osuna, RF

7. Jose Herrera, C

8. Rafe Perich, DH

9. Luke Hanson, 3B

On the Mound

Feb 17, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

White Sox – Erick Fedde, RHP

The White Sox welcomed back a familiar face this offseason. Shortly before pitchers and catchers arrived in Arizona, news broke that Erick Fedde would be rejoining the organization. His 2025 season left a lot to be desired. The veteran arm pitched for three different teams (Cardinals, Braves, and Brewers), beginning the year as a starter and ending it out of the bullpen.

For what it's worth, his limited work in Milwaukee seemed to help him tap back into what was working. He recorded a solid 3.38 in the relief role, though it wasn't enough to convince the franchise to bring him back. The White Sox are now hoping that the reunion can build on that end-of-season momentum. With the end of their starting pitching rotation wide open, this will be Fedde's first chance to make a strong impression on manager Will Venable. Still, at this point in his career, Fedde may prove to be best served working out of a lower-stakes spot.

Rangers – MacKenzie Gore, LHP

After spending the last three seasons with the Washington Nationals, MacKenzie Gore has found his way to the south. The southpaw has long been a respected arm because of his well-rounded arsenal, which is headlined by a four-seamer that sits in the mid-to-high 90s.

Over his 30 appearances last season, Gore sat near the top of the league in strikeout rate, but he also continued to struggle with his command at times. He wants to feast on swings and misses, so the Sox will have to come in with a disciplined plate approach.

Game 2 Info

Who: White Sox (4-3) at Milwaukee Brewers (3-4)

Where: American Family Field of Phoenix

When: 2:10 PM CT

Watch: N/A

Listen: ESPN 1000

White Sox Lineup II

1. Chase Meidroth, 2B

2. Braden Montgomery, LF

3. Lenyn Sosa, 1B

4. Edgar Quero, C

5. Jarred Kelenic, RF

6. Tanner Murray, SS

7. Tristan Peters, CF

8. Korey Lee, DH

9. Oliver Dunn, 3B

Braden Montgomery remains a must-watch for Sox fans. While the young outfielder will not break camp, the team is hoping to see flashes of what he might be able to do at the next level in a handful of months. He is off to a decent start with three hits in his eight at-bats, one of which was an RBI triple. With that said, the team would love to finally have him send one over the fence.

Speaking of which, infielder Tanner Murray has put together some very fun plate appearances over the last handful of days. After a 108 mph RBI double against the Mariners, he proceeded to send a bomb to deep left-center against the Dodgers on Thursday. Can he stay hot today?

Brewers Lineup

1. Jackson Chourio, LF

2. Brice Turang Jr., 2B

3. William Contreras, C

4. Sam Frelick, RF

5. Jake Bauers, 1B

6. Andrew Vaughn, DH

7. Luis Rengifo, 3B

8. Garrett Mitchell, CF

9. Joey Ortiz, SS

On the Mound

Sep 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Sean Burke (59) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

White Sox – Sean Burke, RHP

Sean Burke is trying to prove to his coaching staff that he deserves to reclaim a spot in the rotation. Starting 22 games last season, he struggled to put it all together and eventually found himself demoted for a short stint in August. Once he returned to the bigs, the Sox chose to use him in a relief role. Burke has a high-octane fastball and a beautiful curve when his command is right. If last season proved anything, however, it's that consistency and limiting walks are key.

Brewers – Brandon Sproat, RHP

Previously the No. 6 prospect in the Mets' system, Brandon Sproat was a key piece of the Freddy Peralta trade this past offseason. The right-hander is just 25 years old and got his first taste of MLB action near the end of last season, where he registered a 4.79 ERA in 20.2 innings pitched. You're going to see a wide variety of pitches from the youngster, who relies most heavily on his sinker.