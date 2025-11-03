White Sox Prospects Standing Out In Arizona Fall League
A month into Arizona Fall League play, there have been several intriguing performances by Chicago White Sox prospects.
At the plate, infielder Sam Antonacci and outfielder Caden Connor have been consistent forces for the Glendale Desert Dogs –– a team with nine White Sox prospects –– since game one. Antonacci leads the team with hits, and his plate discipline has led to a .989 OPS. He has also hit two home runs after totaling just five in 116 regular season games, and he's been a threat on the bases with nine steals.
Antonacci a highly regarded prospect at No. 11 in the White Sox system, per MLB Pipeline, while Connor could be making a case to join the organization's top-30 list with a strong fall. A 19th round pick in 2023, Connor trails only Antonacci in hits while leading the team in walks and ranking third in stolen bases.
Montgomery missed the first half of the Arizona Fall League while recovering a fractured foot, but he's made an immediate impact since returning. He hit an opposite field home run on Saturday, and trails Antonacci by just four RBI despite having half as many at-bats.
On the mound, it's been a rough month for Connor McCullough, Tyler Davis and Jarold Rosado, who each have more earned runs than innings pitched. But fortunately for the White Sox, their No. 2 pitching prospect Hagen Smith put together another solid outing on Wednesday, retiring nine of 11 batters faced. The lone run scored off Smith in the second after walking the leadoff hitter, then later allowing an RBI double.
The Desert Dogs ended last week with two straight losses, dropping their record to a league-worst 6-15 among six teams. Regular season action ends on Nov. 12, followed by a three-day playoff format.
Here's a closer look at how the White Sox prospects have performed through four weeks.
Hitters
- INF Sam Antonacci: 22-for-60, 16 R, 3 2B, 2 HR, 11 RBI, 12 BB, 8 K, 9 SB, .367/.472/.517/.989
- OF Caden Connor: 19-for-52, 12 R, 2 2B, 8 RBI, 17 BB, 7 K, 6 SB, .365/.514/.404/.918
- INF Ryan Galanie: 11-for-43, 5 R, 1 2B, 8 RBI, 6 BB, 12 K, 3 SB, .256/.375/.279/.654
- OF Braden Montgomery: 10-for-26, 7 R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 10 BB, 7 K, 3 SB, .385/.568/.615/1.183
Pitchers
- LHP Hagen Smith: 12 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 1 HR, 2 HBP, 6 BB, 17 K, 3.00 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, .163 AVG
- RHP Connor McCullough: 6.1 IP, 6 H, 9 ER, 2 HR, 1 HBP, 3 BB, 9 K, 12.79 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, .231 AVG
- RHP Tyler Davis: 7.2 IP, 17 H, 9 ER, 2 HR, 4 BB, 14 K, 10.57 ERA, 2.74 WHIP, .447 AVG
- RHP Jarold Rosado: 5.1 IP, 4 H, 8 ER, 1 HR, 7 BB, 7 K, 13.50 ERA, 2.06 WHIP, .190 AVG
- RHP Carson Jacobs: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 8 BB, 10 K, 1.93 ERA, 2.14 WHIP, .113 AVG
Here's the rest of the schedule.