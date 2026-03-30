White Sox Turn Curtis Mead Into NCAA Home Run Leader & Manage to Keep Korey Lee

When the Chicago White Sox announced their Opening Day roster, one name was surprisingly missing.

Curtis Mead was part of the organization's return package for standout arm Adrian Houser. A young infielder who became a regular in the Tampa Bay Rays' lineup, the Sox were quick to put him to work once he arrived. Mead appeared in 41 games for the Sox last season, spending the majority of his time switching off between third and first base.

To be clear, Mead didn't blow anyone away. The 25-year-old recorded an underwhelming .580 OPS, but his defensive versatility appeared valuable to manager Will Venable. It's why most expected him to be on the roster this season. While Miguel Vargas and Munetaka Murakami had the starting corner infield spots on lock, a backup role at both positions was up for grabs.

Nevertheless, the White Sox chose to go with six outfielders and designate Mead for assignment. A couple of days later, the Washington Nationals came calling. The two sides were able to strike a trade this weekend, which sent Mead to the nation's capital in exchange for catcher Boston Smith.

All things considered, GM Chris Getz adding another catch into the mix likely caught fans off guard. It's a position the team has bolstered well in recent years, as both Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero are considered long-term options. Smith is also surely the kind of bat who could work his way up the system fast. While he has yet to appear in a minor league game and is headed toward Complex League play, Smith is a 23-year-old with plenty of college experience.

During Smith's 2025 senior season with Wright State University, he led the team in OBP (.498), walks (57), and RBIs (70). The power hitter even managed to finish second on the squad in steals with 16 on the year for the 40-21 Raiders. Most notably, however, was Smith's 26 home runs. This tied him with Oregon's Mason Neville for the D1 lead in 2025 . With that kind of swing, it's easy to understand why the White Sox were willing to add him to the mix.

In Other Catcher News ...

Mar 13, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox catcher Korey Lee against the Chicago Cubs during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another unexpected roster move came when the White Sox decided to designate veteran Korey Lee for assignment ahead of Opening Day. Most assumed that he would begin the year alongside Edgar Quero in the dugout, as Kyle Teel was put on the injury report after sustaining a hamstring strain during the World Baseball Classic. However, the Sox chose to sign Reese McGuire instead, making Lee the obvious odd man out.

Still only 27 years old, Lee offers good experience, reliable defense, and a serviceable bat. He had a particularly strong spring training, slashing .289 with a pair of homers and nine walks. In fact, it was an impressive enough showing that it made some wonder if Venable could look to begin 2026 with three catchers on the roster before Teel went down. With that in mind, many fans expected him to find a new home either via trade or a waiver wire pickup.

Nevertheless, things worked in the Sox' favor. The team announced this weekend that Korey Lee cleared waivers and will remain with the franchise. The catcher has officially been sent to Triple-A Charlotte, where he will likely take over a daily role with some of the highest-upside talent in the franchise's farm system.

This feels like a small win for the White Sox. Even if Lee isn't destined for many more outings at The Rate, he is the kind of respected and productive veteran you love to have in the minor league clubhouse. Especially with guys like Noah Schultz, Hagen Smith, and Tanner McDougal currently stationed in Charlotte, the Sox are likely thrilled to know Lee can serve as their primary backstop.