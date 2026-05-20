White Sox Strike a Trade with Rays for Added Pitching Depth

The Chicago White Sox finalized a trade ahead of last night's comeback win over the Seattle Mariners.

The team announced the addition of Joe Rock from the Tampa Bay Rays. In exchange, infielder Oliver Dunn was sent out East. The former Milwaukee Brewers third baseman signed a free-agent minor league deal with Chicago this past winter. He proceeded to bat a very solid .295 with a .938 OPS in his 41 outings with the Charlotte Knights. Dunn's nine home runs also sat second on the team.

Nevertheless, with so much young talent in line for an MLB debut, it was hard to see a path toward a true big league stint for Dunn on the South Side. The 28-year-old will now get an opportunity to prove his worth on one of the American League's best squads. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Rock will try to show he is deserving of a spot in the Sox' bullpen.

Can Joe Rock Carve Out a Role with the White Sox?

Jul 31, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Joe Rock (68) pitches against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Previously a starter in the Tampa Bay Rays system, Joe Rock transitioned to a bullpen role during the 2025 season. He also got his first taste of big league action during this campaign, as well, appearing in three games with the Rays throughout the season. Rock managed to go at least 2.0 innings in each game, recording a 2.35 ERA with 11 strikeouts, two walks, and only a pair of runs given up.

Nevertheless, his time with the Durham Bulls this season has left something to be desired. He has just a 5.40 ERA in his 15.0 innings of work. He's had more trouble with his command, and it's led to a career-high WHIP.

Rock appears to have MLB-level stuff. The six-foot-six lefty has some good extension and can be a strikeout machine at times. Both his fastball and slider are viewed as above-average pitches, per MLB Pipeline. The fact that he's also added a sinker and change-up has given some reason to believe he could continue to push for a starting role, but long-reliever seems to be his best path forward.

It's also worth noting that Rock has only looked better as this season has gone on. He's only given up two runs this month in his 6.2 innings of work, striking out multiple batters in four of his five outings. Chicago's bullpen has provided some pretty good stuff in recent weeks, but there is always room for tweaks.

The fact that Rock is also a southpaw could work in his favor. We've already seen the Sox shuffle around their lefties a couple of times this season. Brandon Eisert received one of the more recent call-ups, but he's struggled during his limited action thus far. Could Rock eventually steal his spot after a few good innings?