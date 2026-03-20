Who Are the Top Prospects on the White Sox' Spring Breakout Roster?

Major League Baseball tipped off the third annual Spring Breakout event this week, which pits each franchise's top prospects against one another. The White Sox are set to have their youngsters face off against the Dodgers on March 21.

The team revealed their official roster for the event earlier this week , so let's review some of the biggest names who could see the field and where they fall on the current MLB Pipeline prospect rankings .

Pitchers

Hagen Smith

Christian Oppor

Tyler Schweitzer

Tyler Davis

Jackson Kelley

Jackson Nove

Landen Payne

Nick Weyrich

It would be a shock if Hagen Smith is eligible for this game next year. The No. 4 prospect in the White Sox system, Smith headlines a very talented group of young pitchers in the organization's farm system. The southpaw has a wicked fastball and slider, which he is expected to bring to the majors in a matter of months – maybe weeks. The team has him starting the year in Triple-A Charlotte after posting a 3.57 ERA in his 20 starts with Birmingham last season.

Christian Oppor and Tyler Schweitzer are two other arms to keep a close eye on this season. Oppor has moved all the way up to No. 8 on the team's prospect list after a really strong year split between single and high-A. Schweitzer is another lefty who is No. 25 in the system and could find himself in Triple-A this year. The 25-year-old leans more on a variety of pitches, with his change-up being the deadliest.

Catchers

Grant Magill

Stiven Flores

José Mendoza

The catcher position is pretty stuffed in Chicago right now. Edgar Quero and Kyle Teel are two big leaguers who demand playing time. Meanwhile, Korey Lee has been a reliable and steady hand for the franchise over the last few years. With that in mind, it's likely going to be a while before any of these three youngsters find themselves in the mix for a big league roster spot.

Infielders

Sam Antonacci

William Bergolla Jr.

Caleb Bonemer

Billy Carlson

Jacob Gonzalez

Anthony DePino

Kyle Lodsie

Javier Mogollón

Rikuu Nishida

Jeral Pérez

Colby Shelton

Sam Antonacci and William Bergolla Jr. were two of the most exciting youngsters to watch at spring training. Antonacci made countless highlight plays and continued to do exactly that on the international stage with Team Italy at the World Baseball Classic . In fact, he played so well that many fans started to wonder if he could steal an Opening Day roster spot. Nevertheless, the Sox decided to have him begin the year in the minors, but don't be surprised if he's the first name called up when/if an injury arises.

As for Bergolla Jr., he is now the No. 11 prospect in the White Sox system after a spring training where he hit .341 and stole three bases. While Bergolla Jr. may lack power, he has all the makings of a high-impact infielder with an excellent contact swing and quick defensive instincts.

The only problem for both of these two middle infielders is that the Sox are pretty set at that position right now. Colson Montgomery isn't going anywhere, while there continues to be plenty of faith in Chase Meidroth. Add in the fact that Roch Cholowksy is likely coming in the MLB Draft, and this is about to become a very crowded area for GM Chris Getz and manager Will Venable to work through.

Of course, Caleb Bonemer and Billy Carlson should also be on your radar this season. The former is now the No. 3 prospect in the Sox system and could very well be their future at 3B. The latter is the team's most recent first-round draft selection, who is an excellent defender with a ridiculous arm.

Jacob Gonzalez could be worth monitoring, too. He finished last season in Triple-A and had plenty of opportunities at camp this spring. He may not be the most powerful bat, but he's pretty good at making consistent contact and offers some great speed on the bags.

Outfielders

Braden Montgomery

Caden Connor

Jaden Fauske

George Wolkow

Samuel Zavala

Braden Montgomery headlines this entire roster. The No. 1 prospect for the White Sox, the team surprised many fans when announcing that Montgomery would start the year in Double-A. Nonetheless, the full expectation is that he is up and playing center field at some point this season. He moved through three levels of the Sox system last season and is arguably the franchise's best two-way youngster. The 22-year-old had eight hits and three RBIs in his 13 games with the team this spring.

Having said that, both Jaden Fauske and George Wolkow rank in the Top 14 for the Sox. The former still has a long way to go before he is on the major league radar, but the team spent a second-round pick on him in 2025. As for Wolkow, he has monster home run hitting potential with a six-foot-seven frame.