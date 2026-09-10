Sam Antonacci Has No Regrets After White Sox and Pirates Get Chippy

Things got heated between the Chicago White Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Sam Antonacci hit a single that scored the South Siders' first run of the game. With the bases then loaded and a 4-1 deficit on the scoreboard, it was a huge at-bat for Miguel Vargas. Unfortunately, the third baseman failed to come through, hitting a grounder to Jared Triolo. The third baseman quickly sent the ball to Brandon Lowe at second, only for the Pirates to complete the double play at first to end the inning.

So, why were there fireworks? Lowe took issue with Antonacci's slide at second. He left his feet a little late and poked out his elbow, as if he was trying to make the throw to first tougher. If he succeeded in screwing up Lowe, the White Sox would have cut their deficit to 2 runs with men at the corners.

Nevertheless, Antonacci's attempt failed, and this led to some chirping from Lowe. The White Sox' rookie didn't like what he said, having to be held back by his teammates and coaches. It wasn't long before the benches cleared.

However, in typical baseball fashion, it led to nothing more than puffing out chests.

Things got heated between the Pirates and White Sox after Sam Antonacci caught Brandon Lowe with his elbow while sliding into second.



The two exchanged words before benches and bullpens cleared. pic.twitter.com/hIpgeuDNxZ — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 10, 2026

The footage doesn't lie. Antonacci undoubtedly left his feet a little later than most and had his elbow out toward Lowe as he tried to make the throw. At the same time, it's hard to argue that he did anything illegal. The slide was still very much straight forward toward the bag. He also didn't make much contact – if any at all – with Lowe.

This is presumably why Antonacci chose to double-down on the decision after the game.

Sam Antonacci Talks Heated White Sox Moment

Sep 6, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Sam Antonacci (17) gestures after hitting a double during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked about his exchange with the Pirates' Brandon Lowe, the White Sox' Sam Antonacci had no regrets about his aggressive slide at second base. If anything, he sounded like someone who believes it should be happening far more often at the pro level.

“A completely legal play if you go look at the rulebook or go look at what happened. You can slide as late as you want as long as you keep contact with the bag, and that’s exactly what happened," Antonacci told reporters (h/t James Fagen).

"I think a lot of times in this game, this age, people are used to just letting up on that play. They say, ‘we play 162 games, I’ll let up early, I won’t make contact with them.’ Here, we’re trying to get a run in any way we can. It’s a close ballgame, and these are playoff games.

All I’m trying to do is scratch a run there. I’m sure he’s a great guy, but he had a few choice words to say at the end and then kind of walked away after that. When you have a problem and you walk away like that, I’m happy enough to have a conversation, but you can’t walk away. He’s a grown man.”

Again, it's not as if Antonacci went for the legs and attempted to have Lowe on his backside. His goal was simply to do whatever he could to help his team score a run. And, well, it's hard to blame him for that.

"I'm just playing the game hard, and I think a lot of people don't see it that way, I guess," Antonacci said.

Every team should want a guy with this kind of mentality in the locker room. There is something to be said for playing with an edge, especially when you're a young organization looking to make your first postseason run in five years.

Indeed, Antonacci has been a true sparkplug ever since spring training started. While he may not be the best rookie on this White Sox team on a night-to-night basis, the 23-year-old has made numerous big plays and has constantly brought the energy. It's why Will Venable eventually made him the team's lead-off man, leaning on Antonacci to set the tone almost every night.

Anyway, as Antonacci made sure to recognize, the Pirates have had the last laugh thus far. They have stolen back-to-back games at Rate Field and will go for the sweep on Wednesday night. With that in mind, don't expect Antonacci to take his foot off the gas this evening. Any chance he has to help this squad avoid a third straight loss, he will take it.