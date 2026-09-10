Pirates vs. White Sox Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 10

The Pittsburgh Pirates have taken back-to-back games from the Chicago White Sox this week, and they’re favored to complete the sweep in the final game of the night on Thursday.

Pittsburgh is a long shot to make the playoffs in the National League, but it could spoil Chicago’s playoff plans, as the White Sox are now just two games up on the Cleveland Guardians in the NL Central.

Chicago is still favored to win the division, but things could get interesting over the final few weeks if the Sox can’t turn things around.

On Thursday, the Sox are going with a bullpen game, starting lefty Hagen Smith (0.56 ERA). Chicago has the seventh-best bullpen ERA in the league, so this could be a spot for this team to bounce back.

Pittsburgh will counter with Jared Jones (4.46 ERA), who tossed six scoreless in a win over the Los Angeles Angels to open this month after a rough five starts in August.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series finale on Sept. 10.

Pirates vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Pirates -1.5 (+154)

White Sox +1.5 (-188)



Moneyline

Pirates: -111

White Sox: -108

Total

7.5 (Over -119/Under -102)

Pirates vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers

Pittsburgh: Jared Jones (3-6, 4.46 ERA)

Chicago: Hagen Smith (3-1, 0.56 ERA)

Pirates vs. White Sox How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 10

Time: 7:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Rate Field

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, MLB.TV

Pirates record: 73-73

White Sox record: 75-70

Pirates vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Pirates Best MLB Prop Bet

Jared Jones OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-157)

Jones picked up nine K’s in his last start, and he’s punched out six or more batters in three of his last four outings. After he was eased into the season (coming off elbow surgery), Jones has thrown at least 80 pitches in all but one of his outings since Aug. 1.

I think that gives him a solid floor when it comes to this prop, especially against a White Sox team that has the sixth-highest strikeout rate in the league.

Chicago is averaging over nine strikeouts per game as a team, so it wouldn't shock me if Jones is able to clear this line on Thursday.

The right-hander ranks in the 92nd percentile in whiff percentage and the 83rd percentile in strikeout percentage in 2026.

Pirates vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick

In today’s edition of Walk-Off Wagers – our daily MLB Best Bets column at SI – I shared why I think the White Sox can avoid a sweep on Sept. 10:

Oddsmakers have set the Chicago White Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates in a near pick’em with the Pirates aiming to pull off a sweep on Thursday night.

Righty Jared Jones is on the mound for the Pirates against Chicago’s Hagen Smith, who will act as an opener in this matchup. Jones returned from an elbow injury earlier this year, and he’s been up and down in 17 starts, posting a 4.46 ERA.

Jones has a 7.40 ERA across five starts in the month of August, with the Pirates losing all five of those games. He bounced back with a strong outing against the Angels (six innings, no runs, nine strikeouts), but L.A. is one of the worst teams in MLB.

Over the last 30 days, the White Sox are one of the best offenses in MLB, ranking 10th in runs scored and seventh in OPS. During that same stretch, Pittsburgh is 26th and 27th in MLB in those respective categories.

I can’t get behind the Pirates and Jones, especially since the Chicago bullpen ranks seventh in the league in ERA (3.67).

The White Sox should handle business at home, where they are 13 games over .500 in 2026.

Pick: White Sox Moneyline (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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