White Sox Playoff Odds: How Comfortable Can Fans Be Down the Stretch?

The Chicago White Sox are sitting pretty in September. Can you believe it?

The organization came into 2026 with 100+ losses in each of its past three seasons. They are only two years removed from setting the wrong kind of history with their 41-121 record, becoming the true laughingstock of Major League Baseball.

Through those several horrendous years, however, the franchise continued to bolster its farm system. They slowly but surely added young talent, only for the second half of the 2025 campaign to show a small glimmer of hope. Fast forward a year later, and that glimmer has turned into a full-blown spotlight. Not only are the White Sox back on the right side of the win-loss column, but they are well on their way to a postseason berth.

The White Sox are currently 75-68 and sitting at the top of the AL Central. In fact, their 75 wins are currently the second-most for a division leader, which means they would hold a first-round bye in the playoffs if the season ended today. Does that partially speak to just how bad of a year it has been for the AL overall? Sure, but the White Sox undoubtedly deserve credit for taking full advantage.

To be clear, the job isn't done quite yet. The White Sox still have a couple of weeks to go and must continue to fight off the Cleveland Guardians, who sit just 3.0 games back of the top spot. However, the odds of appearing in their first playoff series since 2021 lean heavily in their favor.

How heavily, you ask?

White Sox Playoff Odds Update

Sep 6, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA: Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel (8) celebrates with right fielder Braden Montgomery (24) after they score on his three run home run during the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Odds to Make Playoffs: 90.5%

Odds to Win Division: 76.0%

Odds to Clinch Bye: 57.9%

All Percentage via Fangraphs MLB Playoff Odds Tracker

The Chicago White Sox would need to experience one of baseball's most epic collapses to miss the playoffs altogether. As for winning the division, however, Fangraphs still has the South Siders with some work to do. The good news is that number can shoot up in the very near future, as the White Sox and Guardians will face off one more time in a three-game set this month.

Nevertheless, the biggest question is whether they can do enough to hold onto their current bye. The top two division winners will get to sit in Round 1. It's remarkably frustrating for the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, who both have more wins than the White Sox but reside in the same division as the Tampa Bay Rays. Fangraphs essentially gives Chicago a 50/50 shot to dodge the Wild Card round.

It appears as if Fangraphs believes that either the Guardians will catch the White Sox OR the Houston Astros will finish with more wins atop the AL West. For what it's worth, the White Sox had a chance to push the Astros further down the totem pole in recent weeks but lost a big four-game set, 1-3.

It is worth noting that losing the top spot in the AL Central could lead to a pretty jarring fall. While the White Sox would still likely return to the postseason, they would suddenly be No. 3 in the Wild Card standings and may have to face off against the very Astros team that gave them real trouble.

Regardless, it's still nearly impossible for White Sox fans to look at these numbers and not feel remarkably encouraged. Any kind of playoff berth would be a significant win for this franchise, especially when we consider just how well they are set up for the future.