After a solid win against the Minnesota Twins on Friday, the Chicago White Sox lost 6-4 on Saturday in what was a terrible pitching performance.

Anthony Kay Continues Struggles

Aug 25, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Anthony Kay (18) delivers the ball during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After giving up five runs in 4.2 innings during his previous start, Anthony Kay desperately needed a rebound. He failed to make an impact in this one. In 4.1 innings, Kay gave up five runs on six hits and a walk with three strikeouts.

Kay often lacked control, missing with his fastball to right-handers and getting punished for it frequently. When starters like Kay can't even go five innings, which he has done in his last three starts, it's a major issue for the bullpen. Kay now has a 5.06 ERA in his last seven starts.

Trevor Richards would come in to relieve Kay and would throw a scoreless inning. Sean Newcomb went 1.2 innings, giving up one run. Newcomb now has a 1.69 ERA in his last seven games. Tyler Schweitzer and Tyler Davis would throw scoreless innings to finish up the game.

Offense Gets Hot Early, Struggles Down the Stretch

Sep 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) celebrates in the dugout after he hits a two run home run during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three runs scored in the bottom of the first gave White Sox fans hope for a better result. Munetaka Murakami was in a 1-for-24 skid before this game with 11 strikeouts. It's not been a good past month-plus at all for Murakami, who was elite in the first half of the season. However, he may be back on the right track with a two-run home run in the first. Colson Montgomery would also hit a home run to make it a 3-0 game, continuing his hot streak.

However, after a good start to the game, the bats would get cold. The White Sox would score just one more run the rest of the way on a Miguel Vargas base hit, finishing 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position and registering just six hits total.

Next Up

This loss sets up an interesting rubber match for the White Sox. Sean Burke was supposed to start on Sunday before being pushed back to Tuesday. Now it is unknown who will start for the White Sox in the series finale.

For Minnesota, Bailey Ober will take the mound. In 21 starts this season, Ober has a 4.37 ERA with 79 strikeouts in 113.1 innings. The White Sox will have to put up a better showing against Ober than they did against Taj Bradley and the Twins bullpen to win this one.