Takeaways After Starting Pitching Fails to Net White Sox Win Despite Two Big Homers
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After a solid win against the Minnesota Twins on Friday, the Chicago White Sox lost 6-4 on Saturday in what was a terrible pitching performance.
Anthony Kay Continues Struggles
After giving up five runs in 4.2 innings during his previous start, Anthony Kay desperately needed a rebound. He failed to make an impact in this one. In 4.1 innings, Kay gave up five runs on six hits and a walk with three strikeouts.
Kay often lacked control, missing with his fastball to right-handers and getting punished for it frequently. When starters like Kay can't even go five innings, which he has done in his last three starts, it's a major issue for the bullpen. Kay now has a 5.06 ERA in his last seven starts.
Trevor Richards would come in to relieve Kay and would throw a scoreless inning. Sean Newcomb went 1.2 innings, giving up one run. Newcomb now has a 1.69 ERA in his last seven games. Tyler Schweitzer and Tyler Davis would throw scoreless innings to finish up the game.
Offense Gets Hot Early, Struggles Down the Stretch
Three runs scored in the bottom of the first gave White Sox fans hope for a better result. Munetaka Murakami was in a 1-for-24 skid before this game with 11 strikeouts. It's not been a good past month-plus at all for Murakami, who was elite in the first half of the season. However, he may be back on the right track with a two-run home run in the first. Colson Montgomery would also hit a home run to make it a 3-0 game, continuing his hot streak.
However, after a good start to the game, the bats would get cold. The White Sox would score just one more run the rest of the way on a Miguel Vargas base hit, finishing 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position and registering just six hits total.
Next Up
This loss sets up an interesting rubber match for the White Sox. Sean Burke was supposed to start on Sunday before being pushed back to Tuesday. Now it is unknown who will start for the White Sox in the series finale.
For Minnesota, Bailey Ober will take the mound. In 21 starts this season, Ober has a 4.37 ERA with 79 strikeouts in 113.1 innings. The White Sox will have to put up a better showing against Ober than they did against Taj Bradley and the Twins bullpen to win this one.
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Matthew Singer is a contributor for White Sox on SI. Before joining SI in 2026, he worked for Heavy as an MLB contributor and Cubs on SI. Singer has a master's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. He loves sports more than anything in the world.