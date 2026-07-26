The Chicago White Sox got shut down Saturday, 4-1, in a horrid offensive showing by the team.

Let's go over some takeaways from Saturday's loss.

Offense Didn't Show Up, Neither Did the Defense

Jul 20, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox third baseman Miguel Vargas (20) reacts at second after hitting an RBI double against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offense failed to make the most of a great Sean Burke appearance. The White Sox registered just two hits against Astros starter Hunter Brown. The only five players to register a hit were first baseman Munetaka Murakami, right fielder Braden Montgomery, shortstop Colson Montgomery, third baseman Miguel Vargas, and center fielder Tristan Peters. Brown was unhittable throughout his outing, with seven shutout innings.

The White Sox were awful (1-for-4) with runners in scoring position, which was similar to the performance against this team on Friday, where they went 2-for-16.

The defense was not great either. Braden Montgomery let a ground ball go past him, resulting in an error on a single that cleared the bases. Shortstop Colson Montgomery let a ball go past him that was not ruled an error, but was a playable ball.

Sean Burke Was Great, Even If the Stats Didn't Show it

Jul 25, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Burke (59) throws the ball during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A horrible offensive outing wasted Sean Burke's performance. In six innings, Burke gave up four hits, three runs (two earned), with one walk and 10 strikeouts. He often looked in control of this game. However, because of defensive miscues and a rough sixth inning, Burke lost that control.

Burke now has a 1.61 ERA in his last seven appearances with 57 strikeouts in 44.2 innings and has taken over the ace role on this pitching staff.

Reliever Trevor Richards was also a bright spot, giving up one run in two innings of work against Houston.

One More Against Houston

Jul 24, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Cam Smith (11) and first baseman Christian Walker (8) high five after the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The White Sox will look to salvage the series against the Astros when Erick Fedde faces Ronel Blanco on Sunday afternoon.

Blanco returned on Monday after Tommy John surgery early in the 2025 season. In 4.2 innings against the Miami Marlins, he gave up four runs and struck out eight batters with three walks. The way White Sox hitters have been manhandled by this Astros pitching staff much of this series, it's possible the White Sox get swept if Blanco can find his 2024 form.

As for Fedde, the White Sox starter has a 3.03 ERA in his last seven appearances. In his last game against the Texas Rangers, he gave up two runs in four innings. The White Sox will need to wake up on both sides of the ball to end this series with a win.