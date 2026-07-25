After one of the worst losses of the season, the Chicago White Sox will attempt to get revenge against the Houston Astros. They'll do so with their normal lefty-heavy lineup.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (54-48) vs. Houston Astros (51-54)

Where: Rate Field

When: 6:10 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Colson Montgomery, SS

5. Andrew Benintendi, DH

6. Braden Montgomery, RF

7. Tristan Peters, CF

8. Chase Meidroth, 2B

9. Edgar Quero, C

Will Venable will go with another lefty-heavy order today against Astros right-hander Hunter Brown. Sam Antonacci, Munetaka Murakami, Miguel Vargas, and Colson Montgomery will all be at the top of the lineup, as normal.

Tristan Peters will be batting seventh in the lineup amid a mini-slump. In his last seven games, Peters is slashing .125/.214/.167 with just one run driven in. Meanwhile, Chase Meidroth is thriving in his last seven games, slashing .360/.407/.400 with five runs driven in.

The lineup is basically the same as Friday's lineup, with one minor tweak. Edgar Quero will be behind the dish instead of Drew Romo.

One player to watch in this matchup is Andrew Benintendi, who has seen Brown plenty of times in his career. He has one home run in nine at-bats against the Astros starter, with a 1.278 OPS.

Houston Astros Lineup

1. Jeremy Peña, SS

2. Yordan Alvarez, DH

3. Isaac Paredes, 3B

4. Jose Altuve, 2B

5. LaMonte Wade Jr., LF

6. Christian Walker, 1B

7. Yainer Diaz, C

8. Lucas Spence, CF

9. Cam Smith, RF

Christian Walker is the player to keep an eye on in this matchup against White Sox starter Sean Burke. In two at-bats, Walker has four runs driven in and a home run.

Yainer Diaz will be behind the dish on Saturday. Diaz has played in just 48 games this season due to injury. Otherwise, the lineup is basically the same as Friday's.

On The Mound...

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Sean Burke | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Sean Burke, RHP

Burke has been special this season. There's no other way to put it. He's taken it up another notch in his last seven games, with a 2.11 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 42.2 innings.

In his last game, Burke had 6.2 shutout innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Houston Astros - Hunter Brown, RHP

Brown has been injured for much of the season, pitching in just eight games this year. When he's been on the mound, the results haven't been spectacular. He has a 4.05 ERA with a 1.45 WHIP. In his last start against the Baltimore Orioles, Brown pitched 4.2 innings, giving up four runs and walking six batters. The White Sox will have to be patient against Brown to win this game.