The Chicago White Sox Are a Home Run Hitting Machine

The Chicago White Sox have a clear identity.

Yes, they are one of Major League Baseball's most fun and youthful teams. Their resurgence in the American League has been genuinely captivating, as they hold the top spot in the AL Central two years after having the single-worst regular season in league history.

Their explosion this season is a testament to their player development. Multiple top prospects have made an increasingly significant impact. The same goes for a player like Miguel Vargas, whom they acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers a few years back and turned into an All-Star-caliber third baseman.

Nevertheless, when it comes to their on-field identity, it's become all about power. This young group doesn't lean on their speed or their elite bat-to-ball skills – at least not yet. Instead, the White Sox have become one of the Bigs' most intimidating home run teams. As things currently stand, they are tied for the fourth-most homers on the season and sit alone with the third-most in the American League.

MLB Home Run Leaders By Team

1. Washington Nationals – 180

2. New York Yankees – 172

3. Houston Astros – 169

4. Atlanta Braves – 167

Chicago White Sox

5. Chicago Cubs – 164

Los Angeles Dodgers

Munetaka Murakami is obviously a significant part of this power surge. The Japanese standout began the year on a record pace, showing that his overseas swing could translate to the bigs. He currently has 29 home runs during his rookie campaign, which most recently included a 440-foot bomb that hit off the Wrigley Field scoreboard.

Still, you don't become a Top 4 team in homers because of one man. The White Sox have created a lineup full of capable sluggers, so much so that they now have three players sitting Top 14 in total home runs.

Checking in right after Munetaka Murakami is Vargas, who holds 28 long balls on the season. It's by far the most of his career, as he never had more than 16 over a full season. Sitting third on the list is Colson Montgomery. The shortstop is coming off a Year 1 where he hit 21 homers in just 71 games. Montgomery is now up to 26 on the year.

To make matters more impressive, as Codify noted on social media, this also means the White Sox own three of the Top 8 home run leaders in the American League. No other team in the conference has two representatives.

American League HR Leaders

1. Yordan Alvarez (Astros) – 36

2. Junior Caminero (Rays) – 35

3. Ben Rice (Yankees) – 33

4. Munetaka Murakami (White Sox) – 29

5. Miguel Vargas (White Sox) – 28

6. Pete Alonso – (Orioles) – 28

7. Colson Montgomery (White Sox) – 26

8. Dillon Dingler (Tigers) – 26

Now, is this the best recipe for success? The case could be made against it. When you're a boom-or-bust team, there are going to be plenty of nights when the latter occurs. Speaking of which, the White Sox also sit with the sixth-most strikeouts at 1,143 this year. There is no question that they will need a more balanced attack, specifically if they hope to go on a postseason run.

At the same time, when you have this kind of power sprinkled in throughout the lineup, it means you can change a game at nearly any moment. The White Sox may have lost their first meeting with the Cubs this week, but the game served as a great example of what their hard hitting can do. At one point, they had only 4 hits on the board but still had a 5-4 lead deep into the game.

It's something that can't be overlooked when facing off against this White Sox team. It means they are never quite out of the game, as well as forcing opposing pitchers to throw their fair share of balls outside the strike zone. Again, they may need to play a little more small-ball to have the postseason experience they want, but this identity has undoubtedly done them plenty of good so far!