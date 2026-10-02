MLB Division Series Bold Predictions

The stage is set for MLB’s division series, and we have four exciting matchups awaiting in the next round of postseason play.

On the American League side of the bracket, we’ll get to witness a pair of division rivalries clashing under the bright lights of October. The Yankees, who humbled the Red Sox in a two-game sweep during the wild-card series, will take on the AL East champion Rays. Meanwhile, the White Sox, who delivered two impressive road wins in Houston to defeat the Astros, will face the three-time defending AL Central champion Guardians in the ALDS.

As for the National League, we’ll get to see the Dodgers back in postseason action for the first time since their Game 7 win over the Blue Jays in last year’s World Series. L.A. is set to take on the Braves in the NLDS. As for the other matchup, the Padres dominated the Cubs in the wild-card round, advancing to the division series for a matchup against the Brewers, who had MLB’s best record (103–59) during the regular season.

Without further ado, let’s dive into some bold predictions. We’ll be making one prediction, as well as a series pick, for each of the four division series.

Yankees vs. Rays

The Yankees and Rays played 13 times during the regular season and will meet again in the ALDS. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bold prediction: The series will go the distance and will have two extra-innings games

The two top teams in the American League will square off in the ALDS, though it could be argued the matchup is more befitting of an ALCS showdown considering the Yankees and Rays were the only two teams in the league to record more than 90 wins. The AL East rivals played 13 times during the regular season, with Tampa holding a slight edge in the head-to-head results, winning seven of the 13 games despite being outscored, 54–45.

There’s not much separating these two teams. Both have elite starting pitching and strong bullpens. The Yankees scored 739 runs during the regular season, just three more than the Rays’ 736. Although they play different styles offensively, with the Rays leaning more into a small-ball, contact approach, while the Yankees typically lean on their power hitters, both teams have had plenty of success at the plate this season—and New York showed Wednesday that it can play small ball, too.

I’m expecting this to be an extremely close matchup, and this series could very well go the distance. Late heroics could very well be the deciding factor in this one, and I’m anticipating multiple games of the series to go to extra innings.

Series prediction: Yankees win in five games

White Sox vs. Guardians

The White Sox beat the Guardians in seven of their 13 regular season matchups. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bold prediction: Parker Messick will throw seven-plus scoreless innings in Game 1

For two teams that hail from the same division, there’s not too many similarities between the White Sox and Guardians. Chicago has shaky starting pitching and tends to hit more for power than contact, whereas Cleveland boasts a strong starting rotation but doesn’t hit well for power, opting instead for a contact-laden approach at the plate. During the regular season, the White Sox narrowly had the upper-hand across their 13 meetings, going 7–6 against the Guardians

Parker Messick was on the mound for four of those contests, and he went 2–1 in his starts against Chicago. Messick is plenty familiar with this lineup and posted a 2.81 ERA with 29 strikeouts and five walks in 25 2/3 innings. He’ll be on the hill again in Game 1 of the series, and I’m expecting him to put up a spotless outing across seven-plus innings. In two of his four outings against the White Sox during the regular season, Messick pitched at least seven innings, and just one lasted fewer than six innings.

I’m expecting Messick to give Cleveland a strong series-opening start, pitching deep into the game and doing his part to give the Guardians an early lead.

Series prediction: Guardians win in five games

Padres vs. Brewers

The Padres will face the Brewers in the 2026 NLDS. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bold prediction: Padres will chase Jacob Misiorowski before the end of the fourth inning

The Padres and Brewers met six times during the regular season, and San Diego won four of those contests. Milwaukee had MLB’s best record this year, but that guarantees nothing come October. The Brewers’ pitching rotation is elite, but it’s also quite inexperienced in terms of postseason appearances. That could be a factor in this series against a Padres lineup that consists of some big-time October performers.

The only time Misiorowski faced the Padres this season was back in May. At that point, players like Jackson Merrill and Fernando Tatis Jr. were mired in significant slumps. The Miz pitched seven scoreless innings in that game, but things should be more challenging for him this time around with San Diego’s offense tying for the second-most runs in the second half. (The team they tied with? Milwaukee.)

I’m predicting Misiorowski will struggle against the Padres and get chased from the game before the fifth inning. San Diego had a league-best .815 OPS and 232 hits in September, and they could get after Misiorowski early in the first postseason start of his career.

Series prediction: Padres win in five games

Dodgers vs. Braves

The Dodgers and Braves will match up in the postseason for the first time since the 2021 NLCS. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bold prediction: A well-rested Shohei Ohtani will hit three home runs in the NLDS

The Braves were one of the few teams to find success against the Dodgers during the regular season, winning five of six matchups against the reigning World Series champs. That said, Los Angeles will be at full strength for their postseason run, and I’m expecting them to take care of business against Atlanta.

Ohtani had a lackluster second half of the season while navigating lingering knee and biceps injuries. He returned from the IL on Sept. 23, but he wasn’t too productive at the plate. After playing just eight games in September, he’ll be eager to make an impact for the Dodgers during the postseason. I’m anticipating he’ll get off to a strong start in the NLDS and deliver three home runs in the series, including two homers in one game. Ohtani has 11 career postseason homers in 33 games, including eight during last year’s run to the World Series.

I’m expecting another massive postseson for Ohtani, and that will all start in the NLDS, where he’ll hit three home runs in four games for L.A.

Series prediction: Dodgers win in four games