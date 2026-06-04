The Chicago White Sox, fresh off three consecutive 100-loss seasons, are becoming a team to be reckoned with in the major leagues.

Experts thought Chicago's 33-29 start would be nearly impossible. However, general manager Chris Getz has assembled a team of young, talented, and hungry players who have shocked the baseball world.

Getz appeared on MLB Network to discuss Chicago's recent success. And, when asked if it could mean that the White Sox become buyers at the Trade Deadline, Getz answered honestly.

"I think it's a possibility," Getz said. "We've been looking for opportunities to improve this roster at any juncture."

Could the White Sox be buyers at the Trade Deadline? 👀



EVP & GM Chris Getz: "I think it's a possibility."



MLB Network + @SageUSAmerica pic.twitter.com/fqKS5J3GEK — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 3, 2026

Should the White Sox Be Buyers?

This is a difficult question to answer. Most teams in Chicago's position would want to buy at the deadline. After all, they are just three games back in the division currently, and firmly entrenched in the second AL Wild Card spot. Why not go for broke?

Chicago's needs at this point are very small compared to where they were two months ago. The breakouts of Munetaka Murakami, Miguel Vargas and Colson Montgomery have made this lineup dangerous. In addition, the strong play by Sam Antonacci, Chase Meidroth and Tristan Peters has made them more well-rounded.

So, what exactly do they need?

When you remember that young catcher Kyle Teel hasn't played at all this season, Chicago is basically getting a major piece back around the deadline. This means that catcher is likely not something the White Sox will address.

What Chicago could use in the lineup is a right-handed outfield bat until top prospect Braden Montgomery is ready to be called up.

Any general manager would also tell you that you can't have enough pitching in the playoffs. With the White Sox currently on that trajectory, it's likely that if they do buy, pitching will be at the forefront of conversations.

Davis Martin has been practically the only consistent starter throughout the season. While Anthony Kay and Sean Burke are heating up, an extra starter wouldn't hurt this team, especially if Noah Schultz's injury is long-term.

Bullpens can always improve as well and the White Sox need another back-end arm to make this team a playoff force.

But just because most teams in their position would buy, it doesn't necessarily mean Chris Getz should go all-in.

The White Sox should probably avoid this approach if it means that they must sacrifice a good chunk of their young core to get an established veteran. Chicago's team morale is at an all-time high, and the White Sox need to be careful about disrupting that. Also, isn't relying on their young talent what put them in this position in the first place? Riding that out for at least a full year may be in their best interest. Clearly, they have done a good job building out their farm system.

With that in mind, if the White Sox do make a trade, it likely won't be one of the blockbuster variety. Expect smaller trades to address holes for a team that could very well be built to contend for at least the next half-decade.