Tommy Pham Talks Way Off IL in Elevator Ride, Only to Hit Huge HR for White Sox

Tommy Pham has mastered the elevator pitch.

Ahead of Wednesday's pivotal rubber match against the Cleveland Guardians, the injured veteran ran into his new General Manager. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, Pham proceeded to tell Chris Getz that he was ready to make his return. He had been on the IL since September 6 after suffering a calf strain in his first game back with the White Sox.

Hours later, Pham was activated from the IL and thrown into the White Sox' lineup. He was shockingly tagged to replace the slumping Munetaka Murakami, batting cleanup as the squad's DH.

All things considered, it felt like a risky move for manager Will Venable. Sure, Pham has played in many big games throughout his career, but he had a mere 10 appearances on his resume in 2026. The majority of his time was spent in the minors.

Nevertheless, it turns out Getz was right to listen to his player. Pham made his presence felt in his third trip to the plate on Wednesday. With the White Sox down 2-0 in the top of the fifth, Parker Messick sent the 38-year-old a curveball that dropped into the middle of the zone. Pham swung hard and sent it 412 feet into the left-center field bleachers, suddenly giving the White Sox a 3-2 advantage.

When asked what may have happened if Pham didn't run into Getz on Tuesday, Pham was rather blunt: “Probably wait till this weekend," he told Jesse Rogers.

Tommy Pham turns the tide with a HUGE 3-run homer 💪 pic.twitter.com/5MRpw9vt4b — MLB (@MLB) September 16, 2026

Tommy Pham Calls His Shot

Sep 16, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Tommy Pham (21) hits a three run home run off Cleveland Guardians pitcher Parker Messick (77) during there fifth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What a moment for the MLB journeyman!

Even with the White Sox failing to maintain the lead an inning later, it's quite a bonkers late-season story for Tommy Pham. He was only acquired by the South Siders in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies on September 1. His other nine MLB outings this season were spent with the New York Mets. He also had a brief stint in the Baltimore Orioles organization.

Pham's playing days are clearly nearing an end, though he's remained steadfast in trying to find a role as the postseason nears. The confidence in what he can provide speaks for itself, especially when he's essentially calling his own shot in an elevator ride with the GM.

Is it possible the White Sox had plans to activate him today, anyway? Perhaps, but it sure sounds as if his brief elevator ride with Getz is what got the job done. And, again, you also have to tip your cap to Will Venable for taking a chance on him as his best power hitter one day later.

The big question now is whether Pham can continue to make an impact down the stretch. Chicago is going to remain in a tight race for the top spot in the AL Central. His veteran leadership could come in handy, especially for such a young group.