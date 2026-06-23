This Chicago White Sox team is just different.

You can see it not just in the record or the stats, but in the grit. They never give up. It's almost as if it's in their DNA. Monday night's walk-off win against the Cleveland Guardians showed just that: The ability to defy the odds and come back from anything.

White Sox Walk-Off Fun ...

The first gut punch came while the team was up 3-0. Perhaps their most reliable reliever all season, Grant Taylor, surrendered three runs in what was an ugly seventh inning.

Chicago managed to score a run to take the lead 4-3. But in the ninth, another gut punch would happen. Closer Seranthony Dominguez would blow his fifth save of the year, giving up the go-ahead run.

Yet, they still didn't give up.

Down one in the bottom of the ninth, the White Sox rallied to get two on with one out. Jacob Gonzalez would proceed to strike out with men on second and third. It felt like a 2023-2025 loss that fans were all too used to.

But this team is different!

Rookie Sam Antonacci came through in the clutch with a walk-off hit to ensure a White Sox victory. It was just another reminder of how far this team has come. In any of the last three years, this game would 100 percent be a loss.

Antonacci has been great this year for a team that just wasn't expected to compete with a young core. Slashing .291/.391/.422, he's been better than White Sox fans ever could have hoped. And the same is to be said of the entire team.

That was the sixth walk-off hit for Chicago this season, an unfathomable total for this team. It's just another reminder that this team never throws in the towel.

“It’s a team sport. If you’re mad about giving up two runs in the ninth, take your a** to go play tennis or an individual sport. This is a team sport. We got our guys back, and we’re just trying to keep the train moving," Antonacci told CHSN.

While stars such as Colson Montgomery and Miguel Vargas have been struggling, and Munetaka Murakami is still hurt, this team has displayed an impressive next-man-up mentality. It's uncharacteristic for a group with this many youngsters.

To be sure, it hasn't necessarily been pretty all season. But the way the White Sox are winning games warrants national attention, something Chicago has been receiving for the wrong reasons the past few years. From 121 losses in 2024, to an AL Central title seemed impossible before the season. But the White Sox are doing it in a way that can no longer be ignored.

Start paying attention, baseball fans. The White Sox are for real, and they're not going to stop anytime soon.