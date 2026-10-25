White Sox Arizona Fall League Update: Caleb Bonemer Stunning?

While the MLB season is almost over, minor league players can still get their reps in at the Arizona Fall League through mid-November. And a handful of Chicago White Sox players are part of that process.

This year's White Sox Fall League class includes Caleb Bonemer, Colby Shelton, Anthony DePino, Pierce George, and Mathias LaCombe – all top-30 prospects in Chicago's farm system. The Glendale Desert Dogs are currently 5-12, the worst record among the six Fall League teams, and are all but eliminated from playoff contention.

Nevertheless, let's go over how Chicago's top-30 prospects are doing in the Fall League.

Caleb Bonemer

While Caleb Bonemer will exit the Fall League early after 13 games, per MLB.com's Sam Dykstra, he had the best performance on the Desert Dogs. Bonemer is the team's second-rated prospect and No. 27 overall. In 132 games between High-A and Double-A, Bonemer slashed .251/.380/.550 with 37 home runs and 92 runs driven in.

How did that compare to his Fall League performance? In 13 games, Bonemer slashed .286/.364/.633 with three home runs and nine total extra-base hits. His defense in center field was also put on full display, and he was better off for it. Bonemer played the outfield in 12 games, and while it wasn't perfect, he got the reps he needed.

Fans should rest easy knowing that Bonemer is healthy, but he has played 145 total games this year and is likely fatigued at this point. With that in mind, it makes sense to shut him down early.

Colby Shelton

After Caleb Bonemer's stellar Fall League performance, there is a drop-off between him and the next-best players. In 12 games, Colby Shelton is slashing .206/.310/.294 with one home run. This comes after a season where Shelton slashed .244/.338/.488 with 24 home runs.

Shelton is the No. 23 prospect in the White Sox's system.

Anthony DePino

Despite having a great year in the Chicago system (.262/.363/.481 with 25 home runs), Anthony DePino has not taken an at-bat in the Fall League. DePino is Chicago's No. 21 prospect.

Pierce George

As for the pitchers, Pierce George hasn't gotten much usage in the Fall League. He has appeared in just one game, giving up one run in 0.2 innings with three walks and a strikeout. George is Chicago's No. 18 prospect.

Mathias LaCombe

Mathias LaCombe is the highest-ranked prospect behind Bonemer in this year's Fall League class (No. 17). However, he hasn't had the same impact that he did down the stretch in 2026.

In five games (six innings), LaCombe has given up four runs on five hits and five walks. The French-born player was expected to do much more in Arizona, but has fallen short of expectations.

Bonus

Nick Altermatt, who is unranked on Chicago's prospect list, has been having an interesting Fall League. In six games (4.2 innings), Altermatt has given up just one run on three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. If he can continue this production into 2027, he could become a prospect to watch.