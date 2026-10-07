White Sox Prospects Share What They Hope to Work On at Arizona Fall League

While the official minor league season is over, top prospects can still get reps in at the Arizona Fall League. This year's Chicago White Sox class in the Fall League includes Caleb Bonemer, Mathias LaCombe, Pierce George, Anthony DePino, and Colby Shelton, among others.

All five are top-30 prospects in Chicago's farm system, and each has something to prove to reach the next level.

Bonemer (No. 2) likely has the most to work on of those five. But it's not an indictment of his play. He's a top prospect for many reasons. However, he is also learning a completely new position. Bonemer was moved to the outfield several weeks ago and is taking the challenge in stride.

"Growing up, in high school, I never played outfield at all," Bonemer said this month. "But I've had a lot of fun so far. I think it's honestly the best thing for me in my career."

Bonemer hit 37 home runs and posted a .930 OPS during the 2026 season. With those numbers, outfield defense is all the White Sox really want him to focus on in Arizona.

"If next year something comes up, like a big league promotion or something, I don't want that to be my first ever time playing in the outfield," Bonemer said. "So, yeah, I think this is a great opportunity for me. And that's kind of the mindset I'm having going into it."

Consistency is key on defense for Bonemer. As for Shelton (No. 23), it's consistency at the plate that will get him to the next level.

"Trying to be just as consistent as possible," Shelton said. "I feel like that's just hard; the best people in the game are the most consistent people. So just trying to swing at some better pitches over the plate, eliminate some chase and just see how consistent I can be while I'm out here."

DePino (No. 21) is not only trying to accomplish something similar, but also to improve in all facets of his game. While he hit 25 home runs in 2026, he feels he has yet to reach his ceiling.

"Just continuing to get better over there at first base and become a more complete hitter," DePino said. "Being able to hit for average and power and being a five-tool player is really important in this game. You don't see it that often. So I think doing that would definitely make that next step a lot easier"

So what about LaCombe (No. 17) and George (No. 18)? It's more about developing in Arizona to get to the next level.

"Looking to get good at bats, face good competition, learn how to sequence my pitches better and how to pitch more than throw," LaCombe said.

George is trying to soak all the information he can while continuing to improve.

"Just continue to develop everything," George said. "Command, stuff, maybe even add a fourth pitch. I haven't really been able to talk to the pitching coaches as much in the White Sox organization about what the plan is, but I just want to use this to elevate my game and give myself a boost into the next season."

While the road to the major leagues is a tough one, these prospects seem to have the right attitude for getting down to business. And that's exactly what Arizona Fall League is for! Likewise, if any group of players should be motivated to crack the majors sooner rather than later, it's this one. The White Sox have continued to show just how willing they are to lean on their young talent this season.