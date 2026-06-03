White Sox Blowout Twins Thanks to Sam Antonacci's Best Night Yet

The Chicago White Sox salvaged the series on Wednesday afternoon against the Minnesota Twins, blowing them out 8-0.

After an embarrassing two games in Target Field, the White Sox bounced back before a much-needed off-day and a tough series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Here's what stood out from Wednesday's game.

Sam Antonacci Steals the Show With His Best Game Yet!

Chicago White Sox left fielder Sam Antonacci | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Sam Antonacci has had a great start to his young career. In addition to making an impact with the bat, he has played solid in left field, despite it being a completely new position for him.

Today, he got it done with his bat. Antonacci got on base all six times he went up to the plate. He went 4-for-4 with a walk, a hit by pitch, a run driven in, and two runs scored.

With today's game, Antonacci upped his numbers to a .291 batting average and .774 OPS. Not bad for a guy that was 1-for-12 to start his MLB career!

What a day at the plate for Sam Antonacci 👏 pic.twitter.com/La5EpnKy7L — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 3, 2026

Erick Fedde Has a Bounceback Outing

Chicago White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Erick Fedde, going into Wednesday's game, had a ghastly 5.40 ERA. In his last 7 games, he had a 6.19 ERA in 32 innings.

However, he came into this game regaining his stuff and control. Through 4+ innings, Fedde had not given up a hit, a vast change from what we've seen from him lately. For the day, Fedde gave up two hits and five shutout innings, getting his first win of the season. He retired 15 of his 18 batters faced!

While it's unknown why he was pulled by manager Will Venable after the fifth inning, sitting at just 61 pitches, White Sox fans will take his great outing any day, especially ahead of a tough stretch for Chicago.

Tough Schedule Ahead for the White Sox

Chicago White Sox right fielder Rikuu Nishida | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The White Sox are getting a much-needed off-day after 13 consecutive days of play. Now, they will enter a gauntlet of teams that will prove whether this team is ready to contend as soon as this season.

The Sox over the next couple of weeks will face the surging Philadelphia Phillies, the MLB-best Atlanta Braves, the back-to-back defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers, and the always-tough New York Yankees.

Chicago will also have to face this gauntlet without their star first baseman, Munetaka Murakami, who had an AL-best 20 home runs when he suffered a hamstring strain. While this team is still good without Murakami, they will miss his energy and presence on the field when they face these contending teams.

The White Sox will first go to Philadelphia on Friday, where they will be thankful not to have to face Cristopher Sánchez or Zack Wheeler this weekend.