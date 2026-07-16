While the 2026 season is just reaching the second half for the Chicago White Sox, we just got a major update on the 2027 schedule!

While there is much work to be done between MLB and the MLBPA for there to be a full season in 2027, MLB released its full schedule for all 30 teams.

Here are some of the highlights from this latest schedule release.

our 2027 schedule is here ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Go6Tr3nqNn — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 16, 2026

Highlights From Schedule Release

Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) homers (1) on a fly ball to right field during the ninth inning of the Opening Day game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday March 26, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Opening Day will be March 25 next year, when the White Sox will start on a six-game road trip against the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals.

The home opener will be April 1 against the Milwaukee Brewers with a six-game homestand against Milwaukee and the Baltimore Orioles.

Some other series to highlight are the White Sox traveling to Los Angeles for a road trip to take on the Angels and Dodgers from April 23-28. Since every team plays every team now, instead of a division-heavy schedule, it's about time the White Sox did this, as it makes a lot of sense.

The White Sox will get lucky this year and will have just one three-city road trip in their season, which happens to coincide with their final road games of the regular season. This will have the White Sox travel to the Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, and Washington Nationals from September 10-19.

A 10-game homestand will be their longest of the season from June 18-27 against the Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers, and Kansas City Royals.

Before the All-Star Break, the White Sox will have a homestand against the Yankees and the Arizona Diamondbacks. This is convenient, considering the 2027 All-Star Game will be hosted by the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

After the break, fate smiles upon the White Sox again as they will stay in Wrigley for the Crosstown Series from July 16-18, before taking off to Toronto to face the Blue Jays.

Rate Field will host the Cubs from August 6-8.

Chicago will close out their season on a homestand against the Tigers and San Diego Padres, with the regular season concluding September 26.

The hardest month for the White Sox is arguably May, when they will face the St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Cleveland Guardians, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Boston Red Sox – all of whom have been competitive teams this year.

We will have to wait to see if there is indeed a work stoppage that rolls into the season for all of this to come true. But, for now, let's just go with the assumption that there will be baseball in 2027.