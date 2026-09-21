White Sox Extension Talks With Munetaka Murakami May Have Hit a Wall

A couple of months ago, White Sox fans were clamoring for updates about a possible Munetaka Murakami extension.

The Japanese slugger was playing like baseball's best free-agent signing. Even with a lengthy stint on the IL, it was impossible not to get excited about his shockingly easy transition to life in the Majors. While his batting average may not have been sky-high, he was smashing homers with ease and drawing walks at an elite rate. To say that he was a significant part of the White Sox' breakout would be an understatement.

Even GM Chris Getz couldn't simply give the politically correct answer when asked about having Murakami in Chicago long-term in late August. He gushed about the first baseman's impact thus far and shared that there have been conversations about an extension. By all accounts, both sides had mutual interest.

And yet, a lot can change in a month.

Murakami fell into one of baseball's ugliest slumps. He is slashing just .115/.281/.231 over the last 30 days with a staggering 57 strikeouts. Now, to his credit, the last few days showed some signs of life. He's recorded an RBI in three of his last four games, which included a 3-RBI day with a homer on September 17. Murakami also walked twice in the series finale against the Tigers. Alas, whether this is a sign that the old Murakami is back just in time for the playoffs remains to be seen.

It also surely isn't enough to kick the extension chatter back into high gear.

Extension Talks Hit a Wall for Munetaka Murakami

Sep 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) tosses the ball to first base to force an out against the Detroit Tigers during the eighth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To be clear, an extension was never imminent for Munetaka Murakami. It's likely that even his camp has wanted to wait, as he held some pretty significant leverage for most of the year. After all, the White Sox only have him on a two-year contract, meaning he can walk for a massive payday in the winter of 2028.

That leverage has quite possibly flipped hands, however. The White Sox now have an extended and concerning slump to point to in talks, and a recent report suggests they are doing just that.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported this weekend that the White Sox no longer feel the pressure to get Murakami a fresh payday:

"The Chicago White Sox say there is no urgency in signing Munetaka Murakami to a contract extension considering his recent struggles. He’s hitting just .107 with 54 strikeouts in 103 at-bats in his last 29 games."

All things considered, it's hard to blame the White Sox for pumping the brakes. Things have genuinely been that bad for Murakami. Plus, these kinds of slumps are all the more concerning during Year 1. The truth is that his sample size is just too small, making it hard to get a good read on which version of Murakami will show up more often long-term.

Does this mean the White Sox are totally out of the Murakami business, though? Of course not. They are likely more interested than not in keeping him around, as it's not every day you land someone capable of smashing 32+ homers. But the last thing this franchise wants to do is jump the gun with a big overpay, particularly at this successful point in their rebuild.

The White Sox are smart to proceed with caution. And, above all else, this is simply the right negotiating tactic. Once again, the White Sox may have all the interest in the world in making Murakami a long-term piece, but this now gives them a way to potentially make that happen without breaking the bank. That's just the business of baseball.

Anyway, the next few weeks will be quite telling. If Murakami can break out during the final two series and in the postseason, most of these concerns will be put to bed. If the struggles do continue, however, contract talks may remain quiet throughout the winter.