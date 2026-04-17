White Sox Giving Another New Arm a Shot Before Series With Athletics
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Believe it or not, the Chicago White Sox have made another bullpen change.
In what has become a trend for GM Chris Getz and Company, the organization called up Tyler Gilbert earlier this week, only to have him throw in a single game before heading back to Triple-A. The lefty handled 1.2 innings of work, where he really struggled against the Tampa Bay Rays. He allowed four earned runs and walked a pair of batters. To his credit, 24 of his 39 pitches did find the zone, but that didn't stop Tampa Bay from capitalizing.
Gilbert's move back to Charlotte means the Sox will promote Doug Nikhazy. If that name doesn't sound familiar to you, that makes sense. The southpaw was not even in the White Sox system a couple of weeks ago.
Who is the White Sox newest arm?
The Cleveland Guardians decided to waive Doug Nikhazy earlier this season despite him not appearing in a single game. In fact, Nikhazy had only ever suited up in a total of two MLB outings during his tenure with Cleveland. Both games came in 2025, where he struggled to impress with 6 earned runs given up and 108 pitches thrown across his 4.0 innings. One of those games was a start.
Nevertheless, it's not a huge surprise that Nikhazy didn't make it through waivers. He was a former second-round pick by the organization who had a pretty decent showing during his time in the minors. In 2024, he registered a 2.98 ERA across both Double-A and Triple-A. He actually was at his best with the higher club, throwing 75 strikeouts in his 14 appearances.
Since coming over to the Sox, he has made two starts for the Charlotte squad. He's only allowed three earned runs in those performances and has done a good job limiting his walks. To be sure, it's a small sample size, but it was clearly enough to make an impression on a Sox team that continues to look for answers both in the starting rotation and bullpen.
So, who is Nikhazy as a pitcher? He isn't a high-velocity arm but rather all about movement. He will lean on a fastball but tries to focus on getting good spin and setting up his off-speed stuff. Both his change-up and curve have seemingly found success in the minors this season.
Nevertheless, it's only a matter of time before we get a real feel for what Nikhazy is capable of. Chances are we'll see him on the mound as soon as Friday night when the Sox take on the Athletics in the first of three.
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Elias Schuster is a sports journalist and content creator from the northern suburbs of Chicago. A graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he has covered the Bulls since 2019-20 and previously served as the editor of BN Bulls at Bleacher Nation. He has been the Publisher for Bulls On SI since December of the 2025-26 season. When he isn't obsessing over hoops, Elias spends his time obsessing over practically every other sport – much to his wife's dismay. He also loves strolling the streets of Chicago for the best cozy bar or restaurant to set up shop and write his next article.Follow Schuster_Elias