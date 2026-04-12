The Chicago White Sox are giving the people what they want. And, no, I'm not talking about the Pope hats .

Amid plenty of pitching woes to begin 2026, the organization has made it official: Noah Schultz will make his MLB debut this week. After reports started to circulate on Saturday night, the team announced a handful of hours later that the 22-year-old would take the mound on Tuesday, April 14. Chicago will be welcoming the Tampa Bay Rays to Guaranteed Rate Field for a series opener under the lights.

Schultz is currently the No. 2 prospect in the team's system, per MLB Pipeline, as well as Baseball America's No. 23 prospect overall.

coming soon to a mound near you 👀 pic.twitter.com/K4CkbASj15 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 12, 2026

Selected in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft, Sox fans have heard about the Oswego East High School alum for years. He has long had the potential to be an elite MLB starter thanks to his imposing and strong six-foot-ten frame. Schultz uses his towering build to regularly throw a fastball that sits in the high-90s. Schultz also uses his ridiculous extension to toss a low-80s slider. Combine those two pitches, and he can stack up Ks fast.

Speaking of which, the lefty is fresh off striking out nine batters in 5.0 innings of work in his most recent start for the Charlotte Knights. This brought him to 19 on the season to go along with only two walks and only two earned runs allowed. In other words, he has given GM Chris Getz every reason to finally call his name, especially as an underwhelming start to the year builds.

Sam Antonacci Also Getting Promoted?

Mar 19, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox second baseman Sam Antonacci against the San Diego Padres during a spring training game at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As the reports surfaced regarding Noah Schultz's MLB debut, rumors also started to swirl that Sam Antonacci could appear in his first big league game on the same day. According to Bruce Levine, however, the team has not yet decided if the infielder will get promoted this week. While they have reportedly discussed whether or not now is the time, Schultz is the only move that is set in stone.

For what it's worth, giving the Antonacci a shot sooner than later certainly feels like it could be in this club's best interest. The Sox' offense. has ranked near the bottom of the MLB over the first several weeks, as they have repeatedly racked up strikeouts and struggled to put runners into scoring position. While the pressure of fixing it all shouldn't be put on Antonacci's shoulders, he has undoubtedly given the organization reasons to believe he could be part of the solution.

Antonacci put together an electric spring training and World Baseball Classic run. Not only was he consistently putting balls in play, but he was a menace on the bases . He also pulled off a couple of trick plays in the infield to get some key outs at second base.

The offseason success has also immediately translated to the minor league stage, as he's hitting .371with an OBP of .509 through his 12 games. Antonacci also has 13 hits, 14 walks, six RBIs, and four stolen bases. At the end of the day, for an offense that has lacked any true identity in 2026, the Sox are running out of reasons not to give Antonacci a try.