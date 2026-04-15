White Sox Prospect Party Continues With Sam Antonnaci Now Set for MLB Debut

The Chicago White Sox sure are drumming up a lot of excitement for a 6-11 team.

One day after No. 2 overall prospect Noah Schultz made his MLB debut, the organization has called up its No. 9 overall prospect, per MLB Pipeline. The team revealed on Wednesday that Sam Antonacci is officially making the move to the big leagues . The announcement comes after days of speculation, which had some originally believing he could join Schultz for Tuesday's series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.

To make room for Antonacci, the team has designated outfielder Dustin Harris for assignment. For what it's worth, they also simultaneously added lefty Tyler Gilbert in exchange for Brandon Eisert. The team has yet to release its lineup for tonight's second meeting with the Rays. However, with Antonacci balling out for the Charlotte Knights, it feels likely that he will be promptly placed into the lineup upon arriving on the South Side.

Sam Antonacci Set for MLB Debut

Mar 19, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox second baseman Sam Antonacci against the San Diego Padres during a spring training game at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sam Antonacci's rise to the majors has been nothing short of impressive. A JUCO player who found his way at Coastal Carolina for a season, it was two years ago that he was competing in Single-A ball. Antonacci proceeded to impress enough in Double-A a year later, earning plenty of opportunity in this offseason's spring training.

Antonacci played in nine Cactus League games, slashing .368/.538/.789. He also managed to carry over this success to the international stage, becoming a key piece of Team Italy's run to the semifinal round of the World Baseball Classic. From trick plays in the infield to little league home runs, Antonacci was one of the most explosive players in the tournament .

Nevertheless, despite a handful of fans advocating for it, GM Chris Getz still chose to start Antonacci in the minors. Someone who has never suited up in Triple-A ball, he still had to prove he could be a consistent day-to-day difference maker at the next level. Right on cue, Antonacci did just that with 15 hits, 15 walks, 7 RBIs, and 5 stolen bags in his first 14 outings in Charlotte. Much like Noah Schultz, he has essentially forced the Sox' hand.

The big question now is ... where will Antonacci fit into the lineup? Traditionally a middle infielder, the Sox are unlikely to play him over Colson Montgomery or Chase Meidroth. He does have some experience suiting up at third, and manager Will Venable has not been afraid to put Miguel Vargas in the DH spot before.

With all that said, the outfield may very much be in play now. The Knights have actually put Antonacci in left field in the majority of his games this season (11). While never playing the position before, his athleticism has made for a smooth transition. Could it still be a bit scary to play him there regularly at the MLB level? Sure, but the Sox clearly wanted a way to fast-track him to the majors. And we all know this outfielder rotation is anything but set in stone.

If one thing is for sure, this White Sox offense can use everything that Antonacci brings to the table. There is a level of freedom and creativity he brings that this offense has painfully lacked to begin the season. Does this mean he is about to fix all that ails this group? Of course not, and those shouldn't be the expectations for an MLB newbie. But there is no question that he gives fans another reason for optimism.