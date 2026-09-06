White Sox Giving Edgar Quero Another Shot After Latest Trade Acquisition Hits IL

The Chicago White Sox can't seem to land on the right side of a trade.

On August 31, the organization caught fans off guard by acquiring Tommy Pham from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash. The White Sox were willing to give the veteran a seat in the big leagues after he was sitting in Triple-A out East.

Pham has some prior experience with the franchise, playing 70 games for the White Sox in 2024. His playing days are undoubtedly nearing an end, but the 38-year-old has plenty of postseason experience under his belt. The tips and tricks alone could prove beneficial to such a young team – one that is still trying to hold onto its top spot in the AL Central down the stretch.

Pham took his first at-bat with the White Sox on September 2 as a pinch hitter. He would ground out in the ninth inning of the 2-0 loss. It's now unclear when his next opportunity will arise, however, as the White Sox have placed Pham on the IL with a left calf strain.

This is now the third White Sox trade acquisition to hit the IL. Pham joins reliever Huascar Brazoban (lat strain) and catcher Joey Bart (hand fracture). The latter appeared in only nine games before he sustained the injury that could be season-ending.

Speaking of which, the White Sox have now used Pham's roster spot to call up an extra catcher, giving themselves three on the roster as they head into this stretch run.

Edgar Quero Back in the Bigs

Aug 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox catcher Edgar Quero (26) is hit by a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only days after adding Kyle Teel back into the mix, Edgar Quero will now get the call with only a couple of weeks left to go. The White Sox will carry Teel, Quero, and Jake Rogers as three catchers on the roster.

To be sure, with rosters expanding in September, it's pretty common for major league teams to go with three options at the position. But it's still been quite the long and crazy road for Quero this season. He has been optioned to Charlotte three different times, playing in only 65 games for the White Sox after suiting up in 111 last year.

Unlike his successful Year 1, Quero has left a lot to be desired at the plate. He's slashed just .208/.279/.262 with a .541 OPS. The consistent contact he was making in 2025 has disappeared, and his defense isn't steady enough to make him a must-have on the roster when he's not hitting.

With that said, Quero has looked more like his old self in his recent MLB appearances. In fact, he is hitting .280 in his last 15 games with a handful of walks. The White Sox have also seen him come through in the clutch a couple of different times. This is why it was surprising that the team stuck with Drew Romo as long as they did, including when Teel was initially activated off the IL.

The real question now is how much playing time he will earn from Will Venable? The manager has clearly been hesitant to play him, and it even took an injury to a vet to get him back in the clubhouse. This sure makes it feel like Teel and Rogers will continue to carry the bulk of the work. Perhaps Quero will be thrown in a couple of times to hit against lefties, where he's had the most success before. We'll see.