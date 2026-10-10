White Sox Have Lots to Clean Up to Avoid Making the Wrong Kind of ALDS History

Some ugly rhetoric has surfaced among White Sox fans after their team dropped Game 4 of the ALDS, thus forcing a Game 5 on the road against the Cleveland Guardians. The criticisms have been aimed at Jerry Reinsdorf, Chris Getz, Will Venable, and everyone in between. Those in charge tend to take the biggest heat when things are going badly.

But for every criticism that is warranted, there are many more that aren't, and they completely absolve the players of any wrongdoing. Yes, there are legitimate concerns about the pitching staff being gassed and whether the right players are in the lineup at any given moment. But October only cares about whether you win games.

Even though the Sox played Games 3 and 4 at home, it just so happened to be where everything that had been a concern this season came to the forefront. The timing couldn't have been worse, and it's happening in unprecedented fashion.

According to Stats Perform, Games 3 and 4 saw Sox pitchers walk 17 Guardians batters and Sox hitters strike out 31 times. In the modern era, no team has ever had more of both over a two-game span. That goes for both the regular season and the playoffs.

Looking at the Game 3 box score especially, it makes too much sense. In that game, every Sox hitter struck out at least once, with seven fanning at least twice. The six pitchers that followed Sean Newcomb's two innings of opener work issued one or two walks apiece.

The clutch hitting also shows how damaging both things have been. Over the past two games, the Sox were 3 for 18 with runners in scoring position (.167) and left 20 men on base. By comparison, the Guardians hit 10 for 26 (.385) with runners in scoring position, so the 17 men they left on base hardly mattered.

So the Sox are looking at a failure to cash in on their own opportunities – let alone limit the opportunities for the Guardians, who are taking full advantage of them. That is not a recipe for closing out a playoff series!

Therefore, the formula for the Sox to win Game 5 and advance to the ALCS is simple: Score runs when they have the chance to and regain their control on the mound. Otherwise, they'll become only the fourth team in LDS history to be eliminated after winning the series' first two games on the road. That's not how this team deserves to be remembered.