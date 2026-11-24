It's no secret that the White Sox were never serious contenders for Tarik Skubal. Freddy Peralta has always been a more likely candidate to address the team's starting pitching need. Speaking of which, with Davis Martin and Luis Castillo gone, that need has only grown since the start of the offseason.

As far as candidates for the Sox to sign go, one other name emerged among the many available starting pitchers. Indeed, fans speculated that this player could have been in play, and we soon started to see real smoke blowing from that direction.

Ken Rosenthal indicated that the Sox were in play for left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers. They obviously weren't the only team that could have made a push for him, but it's a ringing endorsement when perhaps baseball's most prominent insider is relaying such information.

Alas, the Sox were officially beaten in the Rogers race on Monday night. Their Crosstown rivals swooped in and signed the former Orioles arm to a long-term deal.

White Sox Watch Trevor Rogers Land Elsewhere

Sep 7, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Trevor Rogers (28) pitches in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trevor Rogers is coming off a season in which he set career highs in starts (30), innings pitched (169.2), and wins (10). He also tied his career high in strikeouts with 157, a mark he previously hit during his lone All-Star season in 2021. Rounding out his most notable stats were his 4.03 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 4.03 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Rogers would fit in with the 2026 rotation for the Sox very nicely. It's safe to say he most likely would have had the No. 2 spot there behind Sean Burke.

The Sox very well could have advanced to the ALCS had they possessed one starting pitcher with a proven track record. Rogers pitched in one playoff game as a rookie in 2020 and gave up two earned runs over 1.2 innings. He has most certainly collected enough experience since then to believe that he is ready to step up under the bright lights and help a team come postseason time.

Rogers isn't a pitcher you slot into the top of the rotation, which alone could have allowed him to fit right into the Sox's budget and thus avoid making Jerry Reinsdorf wary about paying him too much. Unless Chris Getz was completely blown away, however, Rogers wasn't going to be the first player the Sox sign to a nine-figure contract. Naturally, the Cubs signed him to just that type of deal.

Nevertheless, the Sox certainly have the money to upgrade their starting pitching in a meaningful way. Rogers theoretically could have fit into a reasonable budget, but Getz clearly wasn't comfortable with how high the price started to climb. Perhaps he believes a deal that big should be reserved for a different name?

More importantly, though, Rogers had to have been sold on what the Sox are building. Presumably, the Cubs were seen as the more ideal option. So now, the Sox will have to pivot again if they want to add another difference-making arm to their rotation.