White Sox Lose Everson Pereira Again, Paving Way for Another Prospect Debut

Chicago White Sox outfielder Everson Pereira made a magnificent catch at the wall in Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. While making the catch, he collided hard with the wall and was down for a bit before he walked off the field under his own power.

He will be paying the price for that great play.

The White Sox announced they have placed Pereira on the seven-day injured list with a concussion suffered on the catch. In a corresponding move, the White Sox have recalled outfielder Junior Pérez from Triple-A Charlotte. Since Pérez was already on the 40-man roster, no other corresponding move needs to be made.

Prior to tonight’s series finale at the New York Yankees, the Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Everson Pereira on the seven-day injured list with a concussion and recalled outfielder Junior Pérez from Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 18, 2026

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Apr 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago White Sox right fielder Everson Pereira (28) reacts after hitting a double during the second inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

Pereira had just come back from injury less than a week ago, before once again being placed on the IL. In fact, this was his first start since his injury in late April.

While this won't be a long-term absence, it complicates things for the White Sox. In 21 games (77 plate appearances), Pereira had a .232/.299/.420 slash line with three home runs. Despite early-season struggles, Pereira was improving before his first injury.

A former top-100 prospect, Pereira has struggled with injuries and inconsistency throughout his young career.

As for Pérez, he has the opportunity to make his MLB debut while Pereira is sidelined. The San Diego Padres signed Pérez as a teenager out of the Dominican Republic. He was then traded to the A's, where he played in their system from 2021 to 2026. In May, he was designated for assignment.

A few days later, the White Sox acquired Pérez for minor league left-hander Jackson Nove.

Pérez is coming off a very successful year in Triple-A, albeit in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. In 42 Triple-A games, he slashed .298/.412/.642 with 12 home runs. Despite that performance, Pérez is a lifetime .228 hitter in the minors.

He likely won't play much while Pereira is gone, but he provides a right-handed outfield bat while Pereira recovers.

In the meantime, Tristan Peters will likely be playing more against left-handers. Peters has had a magnificent season on both sides of the ball, but is struggling against left-handed pitching.

In 20 plate appearances, Peters is slashing .111/.111/.111 with just two hits against lefties this year. However, it is possible that Pérez will get center field reps against lefties.

Youngsters Braden Montgomery and Sam Antonacci will continue to man the corners, with Peters assuredly getting work in center against right-handers. Either way, hopefully Pereira recovers with no lasting effects for the White Sox to continue to make a playoff run.