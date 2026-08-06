White Sox vs. Red Sox Lineup: Luis Castillo's Debut, Luisangel Acuña in LF? More

After two embarrassing losses to the Boston Red Sox, the Chicago White Sox will attempt to salvage the series with a new addition on the mound. They will do this with a somewhat odd, defensive lineup.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (59-54) vs. Boston Red Sox (62-51)

Where: Fenway Park

When: 6:10 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Chase Meidroth, 2B

2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Randal Grichuk, DH

5. Colson Montgomery, SS

6. Joey Bart, C

7. Brenton Doyle, CF

8. Braden Montgomery, RF

9. Luisangel Acuña, LF

Will Venable will roll with a righty-heavy lineup with left-hander Ranger Suarez on the mound for Boston. Per usual with a lefty on the mound, Chase Meidroth will lead off. Munetaka Murakami, Miguel Vargas, and Colson Montgomery will also be in the top half of the lineup. Randal Grichuk will be batting cleanup with success against Suarez. In nine at-bats, Grichuk has three hits with an .844 OPS.

What makes this lineup and defensive alignment a bit odd, however, is that Luisangel Acuña will be playing left field for the first time in his major league career. Despite Sam Antonacci's improvements against left-handers, Acuña will get the nod in left. He does have a home run in his young career against Suarez, so that might have made the decision a reality.

Boston Red Sox Lineup

1. Nick Sogard, 1B

2. Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

3. Wilyer Abreu, RF

4. Caleb Durbin, 3B

5. Masataka Yoshida, DH

6. Jarren Duran, LF

7. Andruw Monasterio, SS

8. Anthony Seigler, 2B

9. Connor Wong, C

Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras was removed from Wednesday's game with an illness. He will be out of the lineup. And not only is that a great thing for Chicago because of how well he's done this season, but also because of how well he's done against White Sox starter Luis Castillo in his career. In 22 at-bats, he has a .455 average with a home run and a 1.311 OPS.

Nick Sogard will play first base, with Anthony Seigler playing second base in Contreras' absence. Jarren Duran has also done damage against Castillo with a home run against him.

On The Mound...

Seattle Mariners starter Luis Castillo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Luis Castillo, RHP

Luis Castillo was traded to Chicago from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for reliever Seranthony Dominguez, prospect Boston Smith, and minor leaguer Nolan Jones before the trade deadline.

In 20 games this year, he has a 5.06 ERA, with 86 strikeouts in 99.2 innings, which is a far cry from his normal numbers. The White Sox will have to hope they can fix what's been plaguing Castillo on the mound.

Boston Red Sox - Ranger Suarez, LHP

Ranger Suarez has a 3.15 ERA this season with 105 strikeouts in 100 innings. In his last three starts, he has gone just 11.1 innings, giving up six runs. The White Sox will have to hope they can get him out of the game early to salvage this series.