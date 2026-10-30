White Sox Reportedly Poach World Series Brewers to Fill Key Front Office Role

For the next couple of weeks, the White Sox will continue to watch how their prospects who are participating in the Arizona Fall League are doing. It may not sound like much to the average fan, but it's a very important thing for those who work in the organization's baseball operations department.

The elephant in the room for the Sox front office, though, has been the absence of an amateur scouting director since Mike Shirley resigned from that position on Sept. 12. While it didn't mean much for the big club for the remainder of 2026, that still is a pretty big job not to have filled.

Well, not only have the Sox filled that position, but they did it by poaching the Milwaukee Brewers one morning after they won the World Series. Championship teams tend to become targets for teams in need of certain personnel, and that's what happened here.

The Sox reportedly have named 30-year-old Matt Roffe as their new amateur scouting director. They have not made an official announcement about it, presumably so Roffe can enjoy the Brewers' celebration for a few days, especially Friday's parade.

Roffe was the Brewers' assistant director of amateur scouting during the past season. Over the previous four years, he was their manager and coordinator of scouting organizations.

It's possible that Roffe came into this job in part because of his previous working relationship with Sox assistant general manager Josh Barfield. Before going to Milwaukee, Roffe spent three seasons in the scouting department for the Arizona Diamondbacks, where Barfield was the director of player development at the time.

Roffe has risen through the MLB ranks quickly. He has interned for both the Brewers and the San Diego Padres. He was also a Statcast and labor relations intern for MLB.

Although Roffe's exact day-to-day duties in this position aren't yet clear, one of them will be running the team's amateur draft. The Sox have the No. 23 pick in the 2027 draft.

The fact that the Sox got a key member of the World Series champions' front office is undoubtedly a good sign. All things considered, it should indicate that someone who knows what it takes to win it all believes they can do it again with this organization. That's quite a turnaround from where the Sox were before this past season!

Things are pointing up for the White Sox, and the hope is that this is only the first of many moves this offseason to put them in even better shape than they ended the year.