White Sox Roundup: A Late-Season Hidden Gem? Braden Montgomery's Breakout, More

The Chicago White Sox are coming off a frustrating series loss to their crosstown rival, but there is still a lot to be optimistic about as the postseason looms.

Do they need to stay vigilant in an AL Central that has several teams breathing down their necks? Absolutely. However, they have proven up for the challenge, and they also continue to find players who can help them achieve their goal of returning to the playoffs.

Speaking of which, let's talk about two of those players in a little White Sox roundup! We'll finish with a brief look at their toughest AL Central competitor.

Hello, José Urquidy!

Aug 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Jose Urquidy (70) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago White Sox were likely very pleasantly surprised on Wednesday afternoon.

In only his second appearance as a member of the organization, José Urquidy looked like his vintage self to help the White Sox avoid a series sweep to the Cubs. The righty went 6.0 innings after Sean Newcomb opened the game, allowing a mere two hits with eight strikeouts.

Urquidy was recalled from the Charlotte Knights only a handful of days prior. Heck, he was only acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates a few weeks back, coming over in a trade for prospect Felix Doroteo after he was designated for assignment. Recording just an 8.53 ERA with the Pirates in five appearances, there were certainly concerns that his struggles would continue when he lasted just 3.2 innings in his White Sox debut and gave up 3 earned runs.

Indeed, Urquidy's last couple of years have been full of struggle. He had only a 5.29 ERA in 2023 over 16 games before being shut down in 2024 due to Tommy John Surgery. He ended up signing with the Detroit Tigers in the aftermath, only appearing in two major league games.

Nevertheless, before the injury trouble popped up, Urquidy became a big part of the Astros' rotation. He pitched in multiple playoff games and recorded a sub-4.00 ERA in both 2021 and 2022. Overall, he ended up pitching in 14 total playoff games with Houston, which included appearing in three World Series games.

This is why the 31-year-old has continued to get a chance. Especially for this White Sox team, Urquidy could offer a level of experience that very few on this young roster have. Not to mention, if he can tap back into his old stuff, he could suddenly be a difference-maker in the rotation.

Yes, it's only one game, but there is no question he looked the part on Wednesday. And he did it against one of the best hitting teams in the league! The off-speed stuff in particular was fantastic, as he peppered the Cubs with a mix of sharp curveballs and change-ups. If he locks in, the White Sox' rotation will look that much better, especially when we consider Davis Martin's recent struggles and injury.

Here Comes Braden Montgomery

Aug 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox right fielder Braden Montgomery (24) celerates with shortstop Colson Montgomery (12) after defeating the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As expected, former No. 1 prospect Braden Montgomery has been up and down to start his White Sox career. But the rookie may finally be hitting his stride.

First things first, Montgomery flashed his incredible defensive potential on Wednesday when Pete Crow-Armstrong sent a ball into deep right field. As Montgomery snagged it, Tyrone Taylor attempted to tag up from second base. Could he have run the bases a little cleaner? Sure, but Montgomery's throw was still jaw-dropping.

The ball traveled a ridiculous 95.1 mph perfectly toward Miguel Vargas. According to Sarah Langs, it's the fastest-tracked assist by a White Sox outfielder since 2023.

Braden Montgomery! 95.1 mph



That’s the fastest-tracked assist by a White Sox outfielder since Oscar Colas had a 100.9 mph on 7/23/23 https://t.co/Ta7h82cKFx — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 19, 2026

With that said, Montgomery's bat has really been the story for the South Siders. In his last seven games, he has 6 RBIs with a .296 average. He's got two games since August 14 with multiple hits, which included a three-hit outing in the series opener against Detroit.

Montgomery is supposed to be someone who can execute in big moments. Of course, it takes time to prove you're that guy at the major league level, but he's given the White Sox some real flashes down the stretch. It's hard for White Sox fans not to be excited about that.

A New Team to Worry About?

Aug 19, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Braves pinch hitter Lane Thomas (20) celebrates his run on a balk against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago White Sox proved to everyone that they mean business with their sweep of the Detroit Tigers. For such a young team, it was an incredibly impressive three-game stretch, as they entered just 2.5 games up for the division lead.

However, while they succeeded in knocking the Tigers down a peg, they can't take their foot off the gas. The Minnesota Twins bought at the trade deadline and are now all-in on a playoff push. They currently sit 4.0 games back of Chicago and recently swept the Atlanta Braves.

They also have the benefit of playing the White Sox SIX more times over the next month. It's no understatement to say that those two series will likely decide the AL Central leader.

The good news is the White Sox are obviously in the driver's seat. This is their division lead to lose. But the Twins have some very easy matchups left on the calendar, which include the Athletics, Angels, and Giants.