White Sox vs. Tigers Lineup: Jake Rogers Starts, A Pitching Duel? More

The White Sox are fresh off an exciting 9-5 win over their division foes. They hit the ball hard across the lineup, with Tristan Peters, Munetaka Murakami, and Miguel Vargas smashing homers. Braden Montgomery also had a very strong day with three hits and three RBIs, which included a huge triple.

It was the kind of offensive performance you wanted to see from this young and explosive team in the thick of a division battle. Can they keep it up this afternoon?

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (63-58) at Detroit Tigers (60-62)

Where: Comerica Park

When: 12:10 PM CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

3. Miguel Vargas, 1B

4. Andrew Benintendi, DH

5. Braden Montgomery, RF

6. Colson Montgomery, 3B

7. Chase Meidroth, 2B

8. Tristan Peters, CF

9. Jake Rogers, C

The Chicago White Sox will be going with a nearly identical lineup in Game 2 of their big series with the Detroit Tigers. The only change will be at the backstop, where the recently acquired Jake Rogers will make his first start with the franchise.

Rogers was scooped up off waivers just yesterday and added to the roster this morning. Spending the majority of his career with the Tigers, this will be quite the big debut for the veteran catcher.

Speaking of which, the White Sox made the questionable move of sending Edgar Quero back down to Triple-A to make room for Rogers. This means Drew Romo will hang around to split up the work.

For what it's worth, Quero has struggled, and Romo seems to be the more mature game manager. But the second-year catcher seemed to be finding his groove at the plate with seven hits in his last five games. He's even coming off a three-hit outing against the Reds! With that in mind, there will only be that much more pressure on Rogers to produce from the jump.

Detroit Tigers Lineup

1. Gleyber Torres, 2B

2. Hao-Yu Lee, 3B

3. Dillon Dingler, DH

4. Kevin McGonigle, SS

5. Eduardo Valencia, C

6. Spencer Torkelson, 1B

7. Ben Malgeri, LF

8. Javier Báez, CF

9. Corey Julks, RF

On the Mound ...

Aug 2, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Anthony Kay (18) delivers a pitch during the first inning against Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

White Sox – Anthony Kay, LHP

Anthony Kay has looked solid in recent weeks. He's 3-2 in his last seven starts with a 3.00 ERA. The White Sox have been able to get 6.0 innings out of him in each of his previous two outings, as he's allowed just a combined 2 earned runs.

No, Kay hasn't been one to completely shut down an opposing team, but he has been serviceable. He also has faced this Tigers squad once already this year, holding them to just 1 earned run on six hits.

Tigers – Troy Melton, RHP

The White Sox' offense is going to have a much tougher time this afternoon. Troy Melton has been awesome in his 13 games, recording a 1.46 ERA. The righty has been great at inducing weak contact and getting players to chase his cutter and slider. The last time he faced the White Sox, he held them to just one hit and a single earned run.

For Chicago, they will want to stay patient. As good as Melton can be, he does have a tendency to throw outside the zone and walk a handful of batters.