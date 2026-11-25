When the White Sox saw Trevor Rogers – one starting pitcher they had their eye on in free agency – sign with the Cubs, it was a tough pill to swallow. But it turned out to be only a precursor to what would unfold a day later.

Freddy Peralta and Japanese free agent Kaima Taira had also been linked to the Sox this offseason. However, Peralta signed with the Baltimore Orioles, and Taira will officially begin his MLB career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Taira inked the cheapest contract out of the three at $80 million. Nevertheless, the Sox have never signed any player for more than $75 million, which they gave to Andrew Benintendi. If Chris Getz is under the stipulation not to exceed that figure for a starting pitcher, the Sox never had a chance to sign any of these guys and have no chance of signing anyone of note remaining on the market.

So, assuming the Sox aren't going to hand out a contract longer than four years and most certainly won't exceed $70 million, who's left to grab? Barring a sudden shift in Jerry Reinsdorf's pitcher salary philosophy, it won't be anyone with an average annual value greater than Dustin May at $17.5 million. That's very disheartening for Sox fans who hoped their team would finally go all out to address their starting pitching problem, specifically after a postseason trip.

Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For what it's worth, long-time Sox beat writer Scott Merkin is predicting Clay Holmes, who will be 34 in 2027 and is coming off the two best seasons of his career. The hiccup last season was that he didn't perform as well after the Cubs acquired him at the trade deadline. Still, he hasn't had an ERA worse than 3.60 in any season except his rookie year, so that has to mean something, right?

Martin Perez had a nice 2026 and would be in his second stint with the Sox, but he'll be 36 during the upcoming season. Maybe Brandon Woodruff or Zach Eflin decide to join fresh off seasons in which they were limited by injury? Perhaps they'll give Erick Fedde another call?

It's tough to have this conversation after such high hopes. Alas, it's one that needs to be had if the Sox insist on operating a certain way when it comes to acquiring new pitching talent. And with a potential lockout less than a week away, Getz doesn't have much time left to make a move. If he's going to do it, it has to be very soon.