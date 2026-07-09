White Sox Set for Munetaka Murakami Return, Which Now Feels Like a Saving Grace

The Chicago White Sox shared some very big news on Thursday afternoon.

Following his rehab assignment for the Charlotte Knights this week, Munetaka Murakami will officially make his return to the lineup on Friday night against the Athletics. While the Sox have yet to announce the roster move, manager Will Venable confirmed to reporters that the plan is to have Murakami back in action.

The Japanese slugger has been sidelined since May 29 with a hamstring injury after a historically awesome start to his MLB career. Murakami smashed 20 home runs over his first 57 contests, which still has him tied for the eighth-most in baseball. Thanks to this threatening power swing, Murakami was also drawing walks at an elite clip. His 17.9 percent walk rate has ranked inside baseball's 99th percentile, per Baseball Savant.

In other words, Murakami's return will only make this White Sox lineup look scarier. They have already fared surprisingly well in his absence, moving to the top spot in the AL Central with a couple of clutch performances against the Cleveland Guardians.

To be sure, the Sox will still take things somewhat slow with Murakami, especially over these first handful of games. While he made it nine innings at first base in Charlotte, Venable wouldn't commit to him manning the position on Friday night. The team might instead put him at DH as they ease him back into things ahead of the All-Star break.

Make no mistake, however, Murakami appears fully ready to rejoin the big league squad:

“He feels good. He feels ready to do," Venable told Chicago Sports Network. "He was challenged running the bases. Defensively had a really long game yesterday of nine innings. So feel good about the workload. Recovered well today …

I think it’s going to be a great jolt. I think that’s real. We understand the impact that he makes on the field and in the clubhouse. So to activate him, it’s going to mean a lot to our group, so really excited.”

Munetaka Murakami's Return Comes at Perfect Time

Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) homers (1) on a fly ball to right field during the ninth inning of the Opening Day game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday March 26, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the White Sox have made do without one of their best hitters, the magic was starting to wear off. After splitting their series with Cleveland, they were swept by Boston in ugly fashion. The offense only mustered 2 runs over the three games, which included a 5-0 shutout in the second meeting at Rate Field.

To be sure, the Red Sox have fielded some surprisingly good pitching this season, but it was still a somewhat concerning series. The Sox have evaded an extended offensive slump this year, though this felt like it could be the start of something ugly. Might that still be the case? It's possible, but the return of Murakami will undoubtedly help, as will a much-needed All-Star break.

The Sox will take on the Athletics for three games before the league goes on pause. They will then start things back up with a six-game road trip that will have them in Toronto and Texas.