3 Takeaways After White Sox' Miguel Vargas Shines in First All-Star Game

Following a legendary home run derby on Monday, the All-Star Game did not disappoint in a 4-0 American League win. This was the first shutout in an All-Star Game since 2013. All-Stars Tristan Peters, Miguel Vargas, and Munetaka Murakami were each out there representing the Chicago White Sox.

The All-Star Game always holds a special place in baseball. But this year it had even more meaning. With America's 250th birthday, special ceremonies were held, including a videotape of Ray Charles singing "America the Beautiful" and Boyz II Men singing during the annual Stand Up to Cancer awareness.

Let's go over three White Sox takeaways from a great All-Star Game.

Miguel Vargas Shines

In a 1-2-3 inning for Washington Nationals pitcher Foster Griffin, one at-bat stood out. Miguel Vargas, on the second pitch of the at-bat, hit a 104.3 mph line drive to center field, where it was caught by Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages for the final out of the inning.

Vargas didn't miss on his second at-bat, hitting a monster solo home run to make it a 4-0 lead. Vargas clearly got all of the ball, hitting a 107.3 mph rocket to left field, 433 ft. He also capped off his night with a nice defensive play in the eighth inning.

Despite this, Vargas would miss out on winning the All-Star MVP to New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger. But he still deserves credit for putting the White Sox back on the national stage!

“It was an unbelievable experience.”



Miguel Vargas joins Tom Verducci to talk about hitting a homer in his first All-Star game appearance! @WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/CO6ILpldA4 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 15, 2026

Tristan Peters Has a Quiet Night

Tristan Peters didn't get many opportunities with all the strikeouts that occurred. He would go 0-for-1 with his own K. He attempted to overturn that strikeout with ABS, but the ball barely clipped the zone.

The game was uncharacteristically full of strikeouts. The National League struck out 15 times, while the American League struck out 12 times. The pitchers were dominant on both sides throughout the evening. Nevertheless, it made for a tightly contested matchup.

How About Munetaka Murakami?

Munetaka Murakami, in his lone at-bat, struck out on a 102 mph fastball by San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller. While it seems unfair that Miller was only out there to face Murakami, perhaps it was a nod of respect to the Japanese sensation by NL manager Dave Roberts.

Also, Murakami did at least get the honor of recording the final out of the AL victory. Sal Stewart hit a soft grounder to pitcher Bryan Baker, who swiftly tossed it over to Murakami at first base to clinch the win.

Overall, the vibes were great in an American League win. And you can't help but love seeing a White Sox All-Star steal the show with Vargas' home run. After a 121-loss season just two years ago, the franchise may finally be returning to national relevance!