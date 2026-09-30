The White Sox will try to clinch their first playoff series win since wrapping up the 2005 World Series. And they can do it at the same ballpark where they won that World Series! It won't be easy, but they have shown that the moment isn't too big for them.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (1-0) vs. Houston Astros (0-1)

Where: Daikin Park

When: 4:00 CT

Watch: Peacock/NBCSN, Universo/Peacock

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM (local), ESPN Radio (national)

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Kyle Teel, C

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

5. Andrew Benintendi, DH

6. Tristan Peters, CF

7. Chase Meidroth, 2B

8. Braden Montgomery, RF

9. Colson Montgomery, SS

The White Sox are going with the exact same players who started the Game 1 win. The only difference is that Chase Meidroth and Braden Montgomery have been flipped, presumably to put the better and slightly more experienced hitter higher in the lineup. That's not to say Montgomery didn't hit well in Game 1 or that he's incapable of shining in big moments, but any manager would be wise to arrange those two players in that way.

We have also seen enough instances of Randal Grichuk replacing Andrew Benintendi in the lineup mid-game whenever Will Venable decides the situation calls for it. Oftentimes, it's not a matter of if Venable will swap the two veterans, but when. It certainly doesn't hurt that Grichuk has been a great pinch-hitter this season.



Houston Astros Lineup

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On The Mound...

Sep 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Burke (59) looks on prior to a game against the Detroit Tigers at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Sean Burke, RHP

Sean Burke has been the pitcher of record in every game he's appeared in September and has performed very well for the most part. He is 4-1 with a 3.47 ERA during the month. Although his 2.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio is lower than it was during other months in 2026, he's proven that he doesn't necessarily need to turn into a strikeout pitcher for the Sox to have success.

Houston Astros - Hunter Brown, RHP

Hunter Brown has completely owned the White Sox, winning all six of his starts against them going back to 2023. The fewest innings he's thrown in any start against them is 5.2. If you're looking for any semblance of hope, it's that ever since Brown beat the Sox on Sept. 3, the Astros have lost three of his subsequent four starts.