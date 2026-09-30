White Sox vs. Astros Wild Card Lineup (Game 2): Time to Clinch, Ace vs. Ace, More
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The White Sox will try to clinch their first playoff series win since wrapping up the 2005 World Series. And they can do it at the same ballpark where they won that World Series! It won't be easy, but they have shown that the moment isn't too big for them.
Game Info
Who: Chicago White Sox (1-0) vs. Houston Astros (0-1)
Where: Daikin Park
When: 4:00 CT
Watch: Peacock/NBCSN, Universo/Peacock
Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM (local), ESPN Radio (national)
Chicago White Sox Lineup
1. Sam Antonacci, LF
2. Kyle Teel, C
3. Miguel Vargas, 3B
4. Munetaka Murakami, 1B
5. Andrew Benintendi, DH
6. Tristan Peters, CF
7. Chase Meidroth, 2B
8. Braden Montgomery, RF
9. Colson Montgomery, SS
The White Sox are going with the exact same players who started the Game 1 win. The only difference is that Chase Meidroth and Braden Montgomery have been flipped, presumably to put the better and slightly more experienced hitter higher in the lineup. That's not to say Montgomery didn't hit well in Game 1 or that he's incapable of shining in big moments, but any manager would be wise to arrange those two players in that way.
We have also seen enough instances of Randal Grichuk replacing Andrew Benintendi in the lineup mid-game whenever Will Venable decides the situation calls for it. Oftentimes, it's not a matter of if Venable will swap the two veterans, but when. It certainly doesn't hurt that Grichuk has been a great pinch-hitter this season.
Houston Astros Lineup
COME BACK FOR UPDATE. NOT AVAILABLE POSTED AT TIME OF PUBLICATION.
On The Mound...
Chicago White Sox - Sean Burke, RHP
Sean Burke has been the pitcher of record in every game he's appeared in September and has performed very well for the most part. He is 4-1 with a 3.47 ERA during the month. Although his 2.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio is lower than it was during other months in 2026, he's proven that he doesn't necessarily need to turn into a strikeout pitcher for the Sox to have success.
Houston Astros - Hunter Brown, RHP
Hunter Brown has completely owned the White Sox, winning all six of his starts against them going back to 2023. The fewest innings he's thrown in any start against them is 5.2. If you're looking for any semblance of hope, it's that ever since Brown beat the Sox on Sept. 3, the Astros have lost three of his subsequent four starts.
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After nearly eight years on newspaper night desks, Geoffrey began a lengthy tenure with Fighting Irish Wire to cover Notre Dame athletics for USA TODAY. He continues covering the Irish and other college football stories for The Voice of College Football. He also covers prep sports for the Daily Herald and Chicagoland Soccer, writes about Chicago sports for Da Windy City and helps run Chicago Bulls Confidential. He received a bachelor's degree from North Central College in 2011 and a master's degree from DePaul University in 2016. He hosts a World Series history podcast and hopes to visit every MLB stadium, so far having checked off 20 current ballparks and four demolished ones.Follow gfclark89