The Chicago White Sox, after beating the Atlanta Braves in the series, are looking for the sweep on Thursday night. And they will do so with their normal lineup against a left-handed pitcher.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (36-31) vs. Atlanta Braves (45-23)

Where: Rate Field

When: 6:40 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Chase Meidroth, 2B

2. Randal Grichuk, DH

3. Miguel Vargas, 1B

4. Colson Montgomery, 3B

5. Everson Pereira, CF

6. Braden Montgomery, RF

7. Edgar Quero, C

8. Luisangel Acuña, SS

9. Sam Antonacci, LF

Will Venable is putting out a righty-heavy lineup against Braves starter Martín Pérez. As usual, Chase Meidroth will be leading off against the lefty, with Randal Grichuk and Miguel Vargas after.

The Sox will also welcome back Colson Montgomery after a multi-game absence with a back issue. This team has needed his run production and defense, and can hopefully use it to pull off the sweep tonight.

Everson Pereira was activated off the injured list today after outfielder Derek Hill was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies. Pereira will play center field and get to immediately face off against a lefty, whom he has been hitting well off of this season.

Before Pereira went down with injury in a limited sample size, he had a .389/.476/.611 slash line in 21 plate appearances against left-handers. He is one of the best on the team against lefties and will look to pick up where he left off in his first game since April 28.

Sam Antonacci will be hitting ninth due to his deficiency against left-handed arms. You have to wonder if Venable will platoon him at some point because his numbers against southpaws have been brutal (.091/.231/.091).

Atlanta Braves Lineup

1. Mauricio Dubón, LF

2. Michael Harris II, CF

3. Matt Olson, 1B

4. Ozzie Albies, 2B

5. Austin Riley, 3B

6. Jorge Mateo, DH

7. Eli White, RF

8. Ha-Seong Kim, SS

9. Sandy León, C

Atlanta will go with a righty-heavy lineup against left-hander Anthony Kay. Ronald Acuña Jr. is on the injured list, so Eli White will start in right field.

The top of the lineup is the norm for the Braves with Harris II, Olson, Albies, and Riley. Kay has a .300 average allowed to right-handers, so this could be a troublesome lineup for him, as if it isn't already for any team!

On the Mound...

Chicago White Sox pitcher Anthony Kay | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

White Sox - Anthony Kay

Kay will start today after a rough go against the Phillies on June 5. In four innings, he allowed six runs. However, in his last seven games, Kay is 4-0 with a 3.22 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 36.1 innings. He will look to match those numbers and bounce back.

Braves - Martín Pérez

The former White Sox pitcher will face Chicago today. He carries a 3.02 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 56.2 innings. However, the left-hander has struggled in his last seven games with a 3.81 ERA and 10 walks in 28.1 innings.

Pérez's splits are pretty even, so the White Sox may have trouble securing the sweep if Kay struggles.