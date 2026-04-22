White Sox vs. Diamondbacks (4/21): Tough Matchup, Corbin Carroll's Status, More

If the Chicago White Sox want to prove they are on a better path following their series win over the Athletics, this is the series to do it.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 8-4 in their last 12 games and have picked up four straight series wins. While their offense hasn't necessarily come to life, they have done a much better job putting balls in play and closing out games. Indeed, this might be a series where the Sox have to repeatedly jump out to an early lead to have a chance. After an ugly start out of the bullpen, the Diamondbacks have been one of the best pitching squads in baseball.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (8-14) at Arizona Diamondbacks (13-9)

Where: Chase Field

When: 8:40 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network, MLB.TV

Listen: ESPN 1000

1. Andrew Benintendi, DH

2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Colson Montgomery, SS

5. Everson Pereira, RF

6. Sam Antonacci, LF

7. Chase Meidroth, 2B

8. Tristan Peteres, CF

9. Reese McGuire, C

The Chicago White Sox are coming off their best offensive series of the year with 22 runs and eight homers against the Athletics in three games. With that in mind, it's not shocking to see Will Venable stick with a very similar-looking lineup.

Chase Meidroth has started to spend the majority of this time near the backend of the order after struggling in the lead-off spot. This has led to some very positive results, as he is looking to stretch his streak to six-straight games with a hit. Likewise, while Meidroth hasn't been in a position to stack many RBIs, he has made several trips around the bases and still been a big part of the Sox' offensive surge.

In Meidroth's old spot will continue to be Andrew Benintendi. The veteran DH has left a lot to be desired at times this season, but he now has four hits in his last three games with nine total bases. Even better, he only struck out twice during the series in California. Is he destined to be this squad's lead-off man for the long haul? Probably not, but Chicago sure is happy to see him finally looking more comfortable.

The Sox would love to see this be the series where Sam Antonacci breaks out. Called up midway through the Rays series, the rookie has mustered only two hits over his first 16 at-bats and five MLB contests. A lightning rod in the minors, he feels like the exact kind of piece who could really kick this Sox season into high gear. Especially with Munetaka Murakami, Colson Montgomery, and Everson Pereira finding their rhythm over the last week, Antonacci has the ability to make this a very deadly middle of the order.

Diamonbacks Lineups

1. Ketel Marte, 2B

2. Corbin Carroll, RF

3. Geraldo Perdomo, SS

4. Adrian Del Castillo, C

5. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF

6. Jose Fernandez, DH

7. Nolan Arenado, 3B

8. Ildemaro Vargas, 1B

9. Alek Thomas, CF

Corbin Carroll will play this evening despite having to leave the Diamondback's last outing against the Blue Jays with back tightness.

Pitching Matchup

Mar 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Sean Burke (59) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

White Sox – Sean Burke, RHP

Sean Burke came back down to earth after a really solid second and third start of the season. The Tampa Bay Rays roughed him up for seven hits, which included two homers, and four earned runs. The righty only managed to strike out two batters over his 5.1 innings pitched, putting them on pace to lose 8-3.

Having said that, he should find better success against the Diamondbacks this evening. While Arizona has played considerably better baseball as of late, its offense has remained pretty tame. They struggled to draw many walks and haven't been a threat to make much hard contact.

Diamondbacks – Merrill Kelly, RHP

Merrill Kelly is making only his second start of the season after opening 2026 on the IL. A proven starter with a deep tool bag, Kelly started the season by picking up a win over the Baltimore Orioles. To be sure, the rust still showed with two earned runs and four walks, but the veteran was able to go 5.1 innings and limit the damage.

For the Sox, it will be all about having a good eye. Kelly's goal is to get you to swing at his change-up and cutter. He's all about producing weak contact that leads to easy routine plays for his infield. For a Chicago team that has relied on some hard-hit balls recently, this could be a concern.