White Sox Lineup vs. Rays (4/14): The Noah Schultz Game!

HAPPY NOAH SCHULTZ DAY!

The Chicago White Sox are about to play one of their most anticipated games in years . Schultz has been near the top of their prospect rankings for the past several seasons, offering the kind of skillset that could make him a true ace for the franchise moving forward. His start in Triple-A has been nearly flawless, as he's recorded a 1.29 ERA with 19 strikeouts.

Indeed, coming off a solid series split in Kansas City , this is a big opportunity for the Sox to build on that momentum behind one of their most exciting young arms.

Game Info

Who: Tampa Bay Rays (8-7) at Chicago White Sox (6-10)

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field

When: 6:40 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network, MLB.TV

Listen: ESPN 1000

1. Miguel Vargas, 3B

2. Chase Meidroth, 2B

3. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

4. Everson Pereira, RF

5. Edgar Quero, C

6. Colson Montgomery, DH

7. Tanner Murray, LF

8. Derek Hill, CF

9. Luisangel Acuña, SS

Facing off against a lefty for the second game in a row, the Chicago White Sox will once again have Miguel Vargas start things off. It's a lot to ask of the third baseman, who has fallen into an ugly slump after a relatively decent start to 2026. Vargas has not picked up a hit in three straight games and only has one on the board over his last eight outings. While he has at least avoided stacking up the strikeouts, his inability to put balls in play has been part of the team-wide struggles.

Speaking of which, Edgar Quero will remain in the five-spot despite his woes. The catcher has seen his strikeout rate trend in the wrong direction after a stellar rookie season, where he was one of the team's most dependable contact hitters. If he is going to hit his way out of this mess, however, it very well could come against a lefty. Quero was borderline elite against lefties last season with a .357 batting average in 129 at-bats.

The Sox are also surely hoping that Everson Pereira can provide a spark . The outfielder is returning from his stint on the IL and will immediately step into the cleanup spot. All things considered, there is no question that Pereira adds some needed power to the team's lineup. Whether or not he can make hard contact consistently enough, however, remains the big question this season. The Sox are crossing their fingers.

Lastly, it's worth noting that Derek Hill will get a second consecutive start. Venable has leaned on the veteran more and more in recent weeks, but one has to imagine who's on the mound this evening plays a role in tonight's decision. Noah Schultz will make his MLB debut, and the last thing the Sox want is a questionable defender in the middle of the outfield. Luisangel Acuña is still pretty raw in that spot, so leaning on Hill's experience is likely the right move.

Tampa Bay Rays

1. Yandy Díaz, DH

2. Jonathan Aranda, 1B

3. Junior Caminero, 3B

4. Ryan Vilade, RF

5. Ben Williamson, 2B

6. Chandler Simpson, LF

7. Johnny DeLuca, CF

8. Nick Fortes, C

9. Taylor Walls, SS

Pitching Matchup

Feb 17, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Noah Schultz poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

White Sox – Noah Schultz, LHP

What more is there to say? Noah Schultz has been one of the most talked-about White Sox prospects for years. He stands at an imposing six-foot-ten and has a fastball that nears triple digits. And that's not even his best pitch! The 22-year-old's ridiculously long extension gives him a slider that can make even the most disciplined batter look like a fool. While expectations have to be tempered as he becomes used to the big league stage, tonight very well could be the beginning of a wildly successful career for the lefty.

Rays – Shane McClanahan, LHP

Lefty vs. lefty! Shane McClanahan is back on the mound this season after missing two straight years. He first sat out 2024 after going through Tommy John surgery, only to then miss the entirety of 2025 for another procedure to address a nerve problem in his tricep. Before those issues, he was one of the most exciting pitchers in baseball with a high-90s fastball and a change-up with some disgusting movement. Getting back to that level is going to be a challenge, but he is off to a decent start in 2026 by allowing only three hits in two games. The problem? He's walked seven and still managed to give up four runs.